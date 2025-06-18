Your AI phone Honor 400 5G now available for only P22,999 with over P1M worth of raffle prizes!

Experience cutting-edge AI technology and stunning photography with the Honor 400 5G’s 200MP Ultra-clear AI Camera

MANILA, Philippines — Global technology brand Honor has officially launched the Honor 400 5G in the Philippines, priced at an affordable P22,999.

Designed to elevate smartphone photography and user experience, the phone boasts a groundbreaking 200MP Ultra-clear AI Camera, versatile AI-powered editing features, and exceptional durability.

“The Honor 400 5G was created to make advanced AI imaging capabilities accessible to everyone. By combining flagship-level features with affordability, we are empowering users to unlock new creative possibilities and capture life’s most memorable moments in stunning detail,” said Honor Philippines Vice President Stephen Cheng.

Redefining mobile photography

The Honor 400 features a cutting-edge 200MP Ultra-clear AI Camera System that includes a 1/1.4-inch large sensor, f/1.9 aperture, and dual stabilization (OIS + EIS) to ensure exceptional clarity, even in low-light conditions.

A 12MP Ultra-Wide and Macro Camera captures expansive shots, while the 50MP Portrait Selfie Camera delivers professional-grade selfies with lifelike details.

Equipped with the Honor Image Engine, it offers AI-driven photography innovations like AI Super Zoom, enabling up to 30x telephoto shooting for breathtaking scenery.

The AI Portrait Snap and Film Simulation Mode provide creative options for portraiture, while Harcourt Portrait Modes enhance lighting for refined, artistic captures.

AI-powered creativity

With advanced AI Editing tools, the Honor 400 allows users to transform photos into dynamic videos using Google’s Veo 2 model on Google Cloud.

The HD Moving Photo feature captures vivid, live moments, while the AI Eraser and AI Outpainting tools simplify editing for everyday users.

Built for durability and performance

The Honor 400 is powered by a 6,000mAh Silicon-carbon Battery, offering extended usage even in extreme conditions and maintaining over 80% health after four years of use. With 88W Honor Wired SuperCharge, the device can charge up to 40% in just 15 minutes.

Powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 Mobile Platform and the CPU Turbo X Game Engine, the phone delivers exceptional gaming and multitasking performance. Its IP66 water and dust resistance ensures reliability, even in challenging environments.

Enhanced display and user experience

The Honor 400’s 5000nit Ultra Bright Display guarantees excellent visibility in any lighting condition, complemented by Dynamic Dimming technology for eye comfort.

MagicOS 9.0 enhances productivity with smart AI features like AI Translation, AI Recorder, and AI Writing Tools, making the Honor 400 a versatile companion for both work and play.

Pricing and availability

Available in stunning color options—Midnight Black, Tidal Blue and Desert Gold—the Honor 400 5G is now available for pre-order across the Philippines for only P22,999 (24GB + 512GB)!

Every pre-order from June 17 to 27 comes with free exclusive items worth P9,397, including a JBL Go 4 speaker, Honor Choice Earbuds Clips, and a Jisulife Pro 1 (available only when you claim on June 28).

Plus, pre-order customers get the chance to win a Rolex GMT Master II worth P600,000 or a Hermès Lindy Mini Bag worth P420,000!

Order now at any Honor Experience and Partner Stores, and online via Lazada https://bit.ly/Laz_H400_PR, Shopee https://bit.ly/Shop_H400_PR and TikTok Shop https://bit.ly/TikTok_H400_PR.

To know more about Honor 400 5G, head on to: https://bit.ly/Web_H400_PR. For more exciting announcements, visit www.hihonor.com or social media platforms Facebook, Instagram and TikTok. Check out the complete list of retail stores at https://www.hihonor.com/ph/retailers.

Editor’s Note: This press release is sponsored by Honor. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.