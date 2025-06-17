vivo Y29 launches with 6500mAh BlueVolt battery at P8,999

MANILA, Philippines — vivo just made smartphone power more accessible with the launch of the vivo Y29, now available starting at only P8,999.

With a class-leading 6500mAh BlueVolt battery, military-grade durability and a smooth, immersive experience, the Y29 is built to power your daily grind, your weekend gaming and everything in between.

Powerhouse with the biggest battery in the Y Series

The vivo Y29 features the largest battery ever in the Y Series lineup, the massive 6500mAh BlueVolt battery built to deliver all-day power without compromise.

Despite its size, vivo managed to maintain a sleek and slim profile, with the phone measuring only 8.09mm thin, making it incredibly comfortable to hold and carry.

Engineered for longevity, the battery is designed to retain up to 80% of its capacity even after five years, giving users long-term peace of mind and real value for money.

When you do need to recharge, vivo’s 44W FlashCharge technology gets you back up to 50% in just 41 minutes, so you're always ready to go.

Tough on the outside

The vivo Y29 isn’t just powerful, it’s tough. It features a Comprehensive Cushioning Structure that reinforces internal components and boosts overall shock absorption.

The screen is made with SCHOTT Shield Glass, which offers 64% greater drop resistance than standard glass and has passed 2,500 scratch resistance tests, proving its ability to withstand daily wear and tear.

Even the phone’s protective case is thoughtfully designed, featuring an airbag structure that enhances drop resistance on all sides. The Y29 has also earned both SGS Five-Star Drop Resistance and Military Grade Certification, ensuring top-tier durability.

Adding to its resilience, the phone comes with an IP64 rating, protecting it against dust, splashes, and common liquid spills, which is perfect for unpredictable, on-the-go lifestyles.

Smooth, loud and immersive performance

With vivo Y29, entertainment feels immersive and lively. It comes equipped with dual stereo speakers that can amplify sound up to 400%, making it easy to enjoy music, videos and games even in loud environments. The receiver volume also increases by 200%, ensuring clear audio during calls, especially in noisy settings.

The phone’s display is another highlight, featuring a 120Hz refresh rate for incredibly smooth scrolling and gameplay. With up to 1000 nits of peak brightness, the screen remains vivid and easy to view even under direct sunlight. It is also TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light certified, reducing eye strain during long screen time.

Powering all this is the 6nm Snapdragon 685 processor, built for fast, responsive performance while maximizing battery efficiency.

Style meets function with the vivo Y29, available in two elegant color options: Marble White, offering a clean and modern aesthetic, and Espresso Brown, delivering a bold and premium look.

There are two variants to choose from. The 8GB RAM + 128GB ROM version is priced at P8,999, while the higher-capacity 8GB RAM + 256GB ROM model is available for P10,999. Both options include 8GB extended RAM for smoother multitasking and allow storage expansion up to 2TB using a microSD card, giving users all the space they need for apps, videos, photos and more.

The vivo Y29 is now available in all vivo concept stores and kiosks nationwide. Learn more about the vivo Y29 or shop online by visiting the vivo website.

Experience long-lasting power, military-grade toughness, and silky-smooth performance, all at an unbeatable price. The vivo Y29 is built for everything you do, every single day.

Stay informed of latest vivo news at https://www.vivoglobal.ph

Editor’s Note: This press release is sponsored by vivo. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.