New splash-proof party speakers for rainy season launched

JBL unveiled 12 new audio essentials under the gaming, sports, speakers, and True Wireless categories at the Sound All Around new product launch event at The Island

MANILA, Philippines — Sound changes everything especially this upcoming rainy season.

Imagine yourself inside your house as rains downpours and you're just listening to your favorite songs!

JBL recently announced their latest party speakers and portables right in time for the rainy days.

PartyBox 520 is the newest speaker in the lineup, and the most powerful battery-powered speaker in the series. Built for large gatherings, the speaker’s IPX4 splash-proof design and rugged telescopic handle, combined with wider, sturdier wheels, make it easy to take the party anywhere.

PartyBox Encore 2 and PartyBox Encore Essential 2 deliver the same high-quality sound in compact, easily portable designs. Both models feature Bluetooth 5.4 with LE Audio for superior streaming quality and are equipped with redesigned ergonomic handles for enhanced portability.

Whether you are chilling in the garden or meeting up with friends at the park, the new Flip 7 has been redesigned with an interchangeable finger loop and carabiner hook, making it easier to take your music anywhere. Equipped with AI (Artificial Intelligence) Sound Boost for powerful bass without distortion and an upgraded tweeter with a dome design, Flip 7 offers clear and crisp sounds at higher volumes, no matter the setting. The new IP68 waterproof and dustproof rating makes it easier to carry your tunes with you, without worrying about spills or drops.

The Charge 6, now equipped with a detachable and versatile handle strap, has evolved to make high-quality audio more accessible than ever. With the introduction of AI Sound Boost and an upgraded woofer for deeper bass, prepare to feel the beat across any room. The introduction of AuracastTM allows friends to sync their compatible speakers for even more sound. Keep the party going for longer with up to 28 hours of battery when using Playtime Boost.

RELATED: JBL sound all around