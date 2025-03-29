Women's Month: Meet the woman behind AI-powered real estate platform

MANILA, Philippines — In celebration of Women’s Month, NoneAway, the Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered real estate platform, is leading the charge in revolutionizing the property market.

By leveraging cutting-edge technology to enhance security and optimize property matchmaking, the company is empowering women in real estate — whether as buyers, sellers, or industry professionals — to navigate the market with confidence and efficiency.

At the forefront of this transformative movement is Crystal Lee Gonzalez, a serial tech entrepreneur, and Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of NoneAway. Known for her leadership in launching industry-defining platforms like Viber, Honestbee, and Canva Southeast Asia, Crystal is now reshaping the real estate landscape. Through NoneAway’s intelligent, AI-driven tools, she is making property searches and transactions faster, smarter, and more secure — empowering both women and the broader real estate community. This Women’s Month, Crystal’s visionary approach is not only elevating the future of real estate but also empowering women to take charge of the future of technology and innovation.

The company is disrupting traditional real estate search with its AI-powered property matchmaking, offering highly personalized recommendations based on user preferences and behavior. This smart technology helps buyers, renters, and investors find their perfect property faster — saving time, energy, and effort.

Unlike standard property marketplaces, the brand is designed for top-tier real estate brokers, serious buyers and sellers, and HNWI and investors. This innovative app sets itself apart with features to power your real estate game including residential and commercial properties in both primary and secondary markets.

AI-powered features include AI Property Matchmaking, which allows for personalized recommendations based on user preferences and behavior; AI Verified Listings and Users, which ensures no duplicate or fake listings and only legit property deals; and AI-powered content that converts property photos into video with recommended best caption.

Other noteworthy features include Anti-Screenshot Protection that assures secure listings to protect premium properties; HNWI (high-net-worth individuals) and VIP Access get access to exclusive properties and top-tier brokers; 24/7 In-App Chat & QR Profile Sharing for faster connections without sharing private details; and Easily Shared Listings for easy creation of listing albums to share with co-buyers, co-brokers or clients.

