No cards, no hassle! Just a simple tap with vivo V50’s NFC Technology

MANILA, Philippines — With the Philippines becoming more tech-forward, the tap gesture now feels natural for many cardholders.

Yet the reality is, in today’s fast-paced world, searching for physical cards can still slow you down. But with this vivo device, a seamless tap is all you need!

The vivo V50 is more than just a smartphone—it is your everyday companion. Whether you're tapping your Beep card or making smooth contactless transactions, it keeps you moving with ease.

Packed with cutting-edge features, the vivo V50 introduces the NFC (Near Field Communication) Technology, making your life simpler in ways you never imagined.

Activating it is effortless

Go to Settings.

Scroll down and look for More Connections.

Turn on the "NFC" feature.

Get your card with NFC feature and register its information

Customize it and start living smarter!

That’s it! Five simple steps, and you’re ready to tap into a world of possibilities!

This is the power of NFC on the vivo V50—more than just convenience, it’s a game-changer for the way you work and live.

Simply position the center of your vivo V50's back near the card reader, and you're good to go!

Discover what vivo V50's NFC Technology can do—and more!

Ready for a lifestyle upgrade? Here’s how the vivo V50 can transform your everyday routine:

Say goodbye to bulky access cards. Your vivo V50 becomes your all-in-one key, granting you seamless entry to your office, gym or even your home. Contactless payments - Leave your wallet at home and pay with a tap. Whether you’re grabbing coffee or shopping for groceries, your vivo V50 works with NFC-enabled terminals—like POS systems, metro fare gates, and bus readers—ensuring fast and secure transactions every time.

Step into a seamless future with the vivo V50! Starting at P27,999, this smartphone lets you live life with a simple tap.

Visit your nearest vivo store or shop online via the vivo website, Shopee and Lazada to secure your own vivo V50!

