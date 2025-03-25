No cards, no hassle! Just a simple tap with vivo V50’s NFC Technology
MANILA, Philippines — With the Philippines becoming more tech-forward, the tap gesture now feels natural for many cardholders.
Yet the reality is, in today’s fast-paced world, searching for physical cards can still slow you down. But with this vivo device, a seamless tap is all you need!
The vivo V50 is more than just a smartphone—it is your everyday companion. Whether you're tapping your Beep card or making smooth contactless transactions, it keeps you moving with ease.
Packed with cutting-edge features, the vivo V50 introduces the NFC (Near Field Communication) Technology, making your life simpler in ways you never imagined.
Activating it is effortless
- Go to Settings.
- Scroll down and look for More Connections.
- Turn on the "NFC" feature.
- Get your card with NFC feature and register its information
- Customize it and start living smarter!
That’s it! Five simple steps, and you’re ready to tap into a world of possibilities!
This is the power of NFC on the vivo V50—more than just convenience, it’s a game-changer for the way you work and live.
Discover what vivo V50's NFC Technology can do—and more!
Ready for a lifestyle upgrade? Here’s how the vivo V50 can transform your everyday routine:
- Access made effortless - Say goodbye to bulky access cards. Your vivo V50 becomes your all-in-one key, granting you seamless entry to your office, gym or even your home.
- Contactless payments - Leave your wallet at home and pay with a tap. Whether you’re grabbing coffee or shopping for groceries, your vivo V50 works with NFC-enabled terminals—like POS systems, metro fare gates, and bus readers—ensuring fast and secure transactions every time.
Step into a seamless future with the vivo V50! Starting at P27,999, this smartphone lets you live life with a simple tap.
Visit your nearest vivo store or shop online via the vivo website, Shopee and Lazada to secure your own vivo V50!
Editor’s Note: This press release is sponsored by vivo. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.