vivo 3x3 Basketball Challenge returns for Year 3 on March 22

The vivo 3x3 Basketball Challenge will feature 16 teams—eight men’s and eight women’s—battling it out on the court.

MANILA, Philippines — Get ready for non-stop hoops as the vivo 3x3 Basketball Challenge storms back for its third season tomorrow, March 22!

The stakes are higher, the competition is tougher, and the action is more explosive than ever with electrifying plays, intense rivalries and the best ballers in the game. This is where champions are made!

Here’s how the action unfolds on the court!

The teams in each category will be divided into Group A and Group B, competing in a round-robin format.

Every game is do-or-die! Each squad will face every team in their group, with games decided by the first to reach 21 points or the leader when the final buzzer sounds.

The winning four teams per category from every leg will advance to the Grand Finals.

The road to glory begins

The thrilling Year 3 opener this Saturday kicks off at SM MOA Music Hall—setting the stage for an action-packed season!

The excitement heats up with upcoming stops at:

April 12 – Robinsons Manila

April 26 – SM City Clark, Pampanga

May 3 – SM Fairview, Quezon City

For the epic showdown, the Grand Finals return to SM MOA Music Hall on May 9 and 10!

Expect high-flying dunks, clutch three-pointers and unforgettable buzzer-beaters as the fiercest teams go head-to-head for the championship title.

The NEW vivo V50 in its three colorways: Satin Black, Mist Purple and Ancora Red

Experience the game through vivo V50's ZEISS lenses

See the game unfold in person or LIVE on vivo’s official Facebook, TikTok and X accounts, brought to life by the NEW vivo V50!

With its 50MP ZEISS All Main Camera, the vivo V50 captures every dribble and shot in stunning clarity, ensuring you never miss a moment of the intense basketball action.

Plus, you feel even more immersed in the action, as this device also features the CIPA 4.0 camera-level stabilization to keep your view steady and immersive—free from unwanted shakes!

With hours of intense tournament action ahead, the vivo V50 keeps up with its powerful 6000mAh BlueVolt battery, lasting from the first play to the final whistle and beyond!

But wait—there’s more!

Fans and spectators are in for a treat with exciting prizes and surprises throughout the tournament. Whether you’re cheering courtside or showing off your skills in on-ground activities, the vivo 3x3 experience is something you don’t want to miss!

So, gather your crew, lock in the dates, and be part of the most electrifying basketball event of the year!

Stay updated by visiting the official vivo website and following vivo on Facebook, X, Instagram and TikTok

