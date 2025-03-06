Phone brand reveals AI improvements at Mobile World Congress 2025

Oppo's President of Overseas Marketing, Sales, and Services Billy Zhang at the brand's tech summit during the 2025 Mobile World Congress

MANILA, Philippines — Phone brand Oppo announced its artificial intelligence (AI) strategy during a technology summit at the Mobile World Congress 2025 held in Barcelona, Spain.

Oppo will be focusing on three core AI areas — productivity, creativity, and imaging — to deliver meaningful features that will make AI an essential part of everyday lives.

Behind this focus is a research and development strategy covering the whole AI ecosystem, from chips and devices to the cloud. The brand said it will collaborate with MediaTek to optimize chips for high-efficiency and real-time processing that enables powerful performance without compromising energy efficiency.

Technologies, such as Low-Rank Adaptation, Parallel Decoding Solution, and Mixture of Experts, are currently boosting the performance of AI's capabilities on devices. On the cloud front, the brand has built a comprehensive data security protection system that works across both parties.

The brand is also collaborating with Google to improve AI offerings, like Gemini, which will be used across Oppo's native apps (Notes, Calendar, Clock, etc.)

To ensure user security and privacy while accessing these AI features, the brand is implementing a Private Computing Cloud built with Google Cloud's Confidential Computing.

Beginning this year, AI features, such as Recording Summary, Search, Studio, and Call Summary, will be integrated into the Private Computing Cloud.

The brand reached 50 million users last year and is now targetting to double that by the end of 2025. To meet user demand, Oppo will deliver at least one new AI update monthly.

