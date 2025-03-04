Peek at Tesla's new model Y cars launched in the Philippines

MANILA, Philippines — Following the launches in Singapore, Hong Kong, and Malaysia, Tesla Philippines introduced the sleeker, smoother, and quieter New Model Y at the by invitation only event at the East Wing of Shangri-La Plaza.

Supporting Tesla’s mission of accelerating the world’s transition to sustainable energy, Shangri-La Plaza partners with the leading American electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer for the anticipated launch of its New Model Y.

Tesla Regional Director Isabel Fan was present to lead the entry of the redesigned model.

The launch and subsequent exhibitions which can currently be viewed only at Shangri-La Plaza continues the Shangri-La brand's ties with Tesla here in the Philippines.

Shangri-La Plaza is one of the first malls to be installed with the Tesla Superchargers to cater to the growing number of Tesla owners. Four Tesla Superchargers will soon be available at the Basement 1 Parking of the East Wing. With Shangri-La Hotels and Resorts already collaborating with Tesla to provide charging stations at their properties worldwide, Shang’s latest installation further supports Tesla Philippines’ push for EV adoption, a significant step towards the all-important transition to a more sustainable future.

This event also marked the opening of the Tesla New Model Y Pop Up Exhibitions at Shang which run simultaneously at the Luxury Lane, East Wing and Level 1, Main Wing from February 26 to March 9.

Redesigned from top to bottom with a myriad of enhanced features and cool aesthetics, Shang mall guests will be able to view both variants of the Tesla New Model Y in Range AWD and RWD.

The Launch Series Model Y in Range AWD is capable of going from 0 – 100 km/h in 4.3 seconds and can travel up to 551 km on a full charge. This acceleration is only available in the New Model Y Long Range in the Launch Series. The Launch Series of the New Model Y is available for a limited time only.

The Range RWD, meanwhile, can hit 100 km/h from a standstill in 5.9 seconds and cover up to 466 km on a full charge based on the WLTP cycle. — Video by Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo