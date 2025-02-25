Ready to stand out in red? vivo V50 is coming to Philippines this February 27

Red is truly a bold and commanding color, symbolizing passion and power. It dominates attention and creates a lasting impact.

MANILA, Philippines — Brace yourselves! The vivo V50 arrives in the Philippines on February 27, all dressed in a striking, luxurious and radiant Ancora Red colorway—a true visual masterpiece.

The best part? An elegant design paired with powerhouse features that take this smartphone to the next level!

Iconic colorway for Millennial and Gen Z trendsetters

From stunning photochromic designs to fine fluorite sparkles, vivo has earned a reputation for crafting the most stylish smartphones available—and the vivo V50 is no exception! It carries on the legacy as it dazzles in a highly coveted colorway.

Red is truly a bold and commanding color, symbolizing passion and power. It dominates attention and creates a lasting impact.

This perfectly reflects the essence of the Ancora Red colorway, making the vivo V50 the perfect smartphone for Millennials and Gen Zs who are poised to define the next big trend and lead the way in style!

Chic, refined master-level imaging

vivo's collaboration with ZEISS keeps pushing the boundaries of portrait photography, making it more accessible than ever.

Featuring a 50MP ZEISS Group Selfie Camera, a 50MP ZEISS Ultra Wide-Angle Camera, and a 50MP ZEISS OIS Main Camera, the vivo V50 sets the standard for professional portrait photography this year.

These ZEISS-certified lenses open up incredible photography possibilities, delivering the following advantages:

Crisp, natural portraits: Equipped with CIPA 4.0 DSLR-Level Stabilization, the camera reduces motion blur for tack-sharp photos, even when the subject is moving.



Equipped with CIPA 4.0 DSLR-Level Stabilization, the camera reduces motion blur for tack-sharp photos, even when the subject is moving. Perfect groufies: The 92° Wide-Angle Auto Focus guarantees clear group shots, minimal distortion, and crystal-clear backlit selfies, capturing everyone perfectly in the frame.



The 92° Wide-Angle Auto Focus guarantees clear group shots, minimal distortion, and crystal-clear backlit selfies, capturing everyone perfectly in the frame. Broader field of view: Featuring a 119° Ultra-Wide Field of View, it takes in expansive landscapes, bold architectural features, and immersive surroundings in one frame.

Durable battery to match active lifestyle

Powered by an impressive 6,000mAh BlueVolt battery, the vivo V50 offers longer-lasting performance, all while maintaining a sleek, slim design.

This makes it incredibly powerful to support extended use across various needs, day in and day out!

The vivo V50 also comes equipped with the incredible 90W FlashCharge technology, delivering ultra-fast charging speeds to keep you powered up in no time!

Join the 'Bring Me' challenge

The winner of this fifth and final Bring Me Color Red with vivo V50 challenge will receive a Gucci lipstick in Rosso Ancora shade, the perfect complement to the vivo V50!

So show off your creativity by submitting your photo or video entry here: https://bit.ly/vivoBringMeColorRED. Be sure to get your submissions in by February 27 at 11:59 p.m.

For the latest updates on the vivo V50’s arrival and details on how to win the last challenge of Bring Me Color Red with vivo V50, follow vivoglobal.ph or vivo's official pages across Facebook, X, Instagram, TikTok and YouTube.

Editor’s Note: This press release from vivo is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.