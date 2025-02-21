DJI delivers next-level intelligent smartphone photography with Osmo Mobile 7 series

This new generation of phone gimbal takes three-axis stabilization and intelligent tracking to new heights. Both the Osmo Mobile 7P and Osmo Mobile 7 feature DJI’s seventh-generation stabilization, ActiveTrack 7.0 technology1, and a range of intelligent features for capturing cinematic-quality footage on a smartphone.

New Flagship Phone Gimbal Features Seventh Generation DJI Stabilization Technology and ActiveTrack 7.0 Technology

MANILA, Philippines — DJI, the global leader in civilian drones and creative camera technology, launches the Osmo Mobile 7 Series.

“From award-winning filmmakers to short-form content creators, DJI continues to expand our ecosystem of creative camera technologies and push the industry forward,” said Ferdinand Wolf, Product Experience director at DJI. “With the Osmo Mobile 7 Series’ latest advances in intelligent tracking and camera stabilization, capturing beautiful, professional content with a smartphone has never been easier.”

The Osmo Mobile 7P features a more powerful three-axis smartphone stabilizer that maintains the lightweight, portable, and robust tracking capabilities of the Osmo Mobile 6. With the new Multifunctional Module1, creators can easily track subjects and it includes integrated light control with multiple color temperature and brightness levels.

When the Multifunctional Module functions as a microphone receiver, its USB-C port can be connected to your phone to deliver high-quality audio transmission while also providing extra power. It is also easy to set up thanks to the quick one-step unfolding, integrated extension rod, and built-in tripod.

The Osmo Mobile 7 is the lightest gimbal in its class, weighing about 10 ounces (approximately 300 g).

Like the Osmo Mobile 7P, it features a compact design and is easy to use, but at a more entry-level price. It also allows for quick unfolding, a built-in tripod, one-step storage, and can support the Multifunctional Module (sold separately).

Power of the multifunctional module

The Multifunctional Module allows creators to easily track subjects using their smartphone’s native camera, live streaming apps, and other camera apps. It can accurately maintain focus in a crowd or reacquire a subject if they re-enter the frame after leaving briefly.

The module can be easily attached to the gimbal with a simple magnetic clip and controlled using hand gestures1 to take photos, start or stop recording, activate tracking, or adjust a composition.

Showing your palm to the module starts or stops intelligent tracking



Making a “V” gesture takes a photo. It can also start or stop video recording



Making a “Double L” gesture with two hands adjusts a subject’s framing

ActiveTrack 7.0: Smarter than ever

When paired with the DJI Mimo app1, the Osmo Mobile 7 Series can use ActiveTrack 7.0. As DJI’s most advanced tracking technology, it enables the gimbal to adjust to track subjects and follow their movements automatically, even in a crowded or active environment.

Smart Capture allows the gimbal to detect multiple subjects, and users can direct the gimbal to lock onto one subject or switch to a different subject with a simple tap. Smooth tracking enables the gimbal to pinpoint the shooter’s preferred focus accurately and maintains continuous tracking even if the subject is obscured or moving rapidly.

Availability

The DJI Osmo Mobile 7P and DJI Osmo Mobile 7 is now available at all DJI authorized retail stores across key locations including SM Aura, SM Mall of Asia, SM Megamall, SM North EDSA, SM Seaside Cebu, SM Palawan, One Ayala, Abreeza Davao, SM City Dasmariñas, and SM City Pampanga.

It can also be purchased online via TikTok Shop (@djiphilippines), Shopee and Lazada, priced at P7,499 for the DJI Osmo Mobile 7P, and P4,599 for the DJI Osmo Mobile 7 in the Philippines.

For more information, visit our website at https://www.dji.com.

Editor’s Note: This press release from DJI is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.