New year, new gear? Here’s why the Redmi Note 14 series needs to be on your radar

With 2025 kicking off, the tech landscape is already buzzing with new releases. The Redmi Note 14 series is among the latest to join the fray with its four phones making their arrival in the country: Redmi Note 14, Redmi Note 14 5G, Redmi Note 14 Pro 5G and Redmi Note 14 Pro+ 5G.

MANILA, Philippines — With the arrival of a new year, it’s natural to think about upgrades—not just in life but in technology, especially for the gadgets we rely on daily.

Wondering if the Redmi Note 14 series deserves a spot on your upgrade list? Here’s everything it brings to the table to help you decide.

AI-powered pro-grade photography

Photo Relea Redmi Note 14 Pro+ 5G

If exploring photography and creativity is on your 2025 to-do list, the Redmi Note 14 series smartphones are undoubtedly equipped to help you get there.

The Pro variants of the Redmi Note 14 series feature a 200MP AI camera system with optical image stabilization (OIS), ensuring sharp and clear shots even in challenging conditions.

The camera system offers flexibility, which gives you more room to explore new creative angles for every shot you take. Whether you need to zoom in on small details with 2x or 4x optical-grade zoom or capture distant landscapes with up to 30x digital zoom on the Pro+ 5G and Pro 5G models.

Meanwhile, the Redmi Note 14 and Redmi Note 14 5G offer a great way to enjoy high-quality photos at a more affordable price point. They are equipped with a 108MP AI camera system that delivers impressive snaps with vibrant colors and sharp detail.

Durable design that delivers

Made to withstand robust drops, splashes and scratches, those out and about for adventures would appreciate how the Redmi Note 14 Series is designed to handle the wear and tear of everyday life, without skimping on the sleek and stylish look.

The Redmi Note 14 Pro+ 5G and Redmi Note 14 Pro 5G are equipped with an All-Star Armor Structure, featuring a high-strength aluminum frame, energy-absorbing foam, and polymer buffering for enhanced drop resistance.

Photo release Redmi Note 14 Pro+ 5G and Redmi Note 14 5G

The Redmi Note 14 Pro+ 5G and Redmi Note 14 Pro 5G both feature an IP68 rating, making it fully protected against dust and water. Meanwhile, the Redmi Note 14 5G offers an IP64 rating, safeguarding against dust and splashes, while the base Redmi Note 14 provides splash and dust resistance with its IP54 rating.

More than just ‘aesthetic’

The Redmi Note 14 Series doesn’t just look great—it’s built for comfort and performance. Featuring 120Hz eye-care displays, these devices deliver smooth scrolling and vibrant visuals that bring your content to life.

The Pro+ and Pro 5G models elevate this experience with a sharp 1.5K resolution for crisp, detailed images. Plus, with TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light certification, you can enjoy hours of screen time without putting strain on your eyes, making it perfect for long sessions of gaming, streaming, or browsing.

Additionally, all models boast an optimized display for improved touch accuracy, even in wet or oily conditions, ensuring reliability no matter the environment.

Fast, fluid and ready for anything

The Redmi Note 14 Series is built for performance and long-lasting battery life—whether you’re multitasking, gaming or streaming, these phones can handle it.

Under the hood of the Redmi Note 14 Pro+ 5G is the new 4nm Snapdragon® 7s Gen 3 processor for fast, smooth performance and a 5110mAh battery with 120W HyperCharge, ensuring you stay powered up all day.

Photo Release Redmi Note 14 and Redmi Note 14 Pro 5G

Meanwhile, the Redmi Note 14 Pro 5G and other models come with MediaTek chipsets, offering smooth gaming and app-switching experiences. With batteries ranging from 5110mAh to 5500mAh, these devices keep you going without interruptions.

Plus, all models come with long-lasting batteries that maintain up to 80% of their capacity after 1,600 charge cycles, ensuring reliability over time. Smart charging and quick turn-on features further boost convenience, keeping your phone ready when you need it.

Smarter, smoother experience with AI features

Don’t get left behind in the AI era.

Luckily, the Redmi Note 14 Series is packed with AI features to elevate your phone experience. With tools like AI Image Expansion and AI Erase Pro on the Pro models, editing photos is a breeze.

Plus, thanks to Google Gemini and Circle to Search, accessing information and completing tasks has never been quicker or more efficient.

A smart choice for value and performance

Packed with advanced photography capabilities, AI features, premium display and build, and powerful performance, the Redmi Note 14 Series has everything you need in a smartphone. And the best part of it? It doesn’t come with a hefty price tag.

The Redmi Note 14 is available at an affordable price range of P8,999 to P9,999, while the Redmi Note 14 5G is priced between P13,999 and P16,999.

For those seeking advanced features, the Redmi Note 14 Pro 5G is offered at P17,999 to P19,999, and the top-tier Redmi Note 14 Pro+ 5G is priced from P22,999 to P24,999.

To get your own Redmi Note 14 device, visit Lazada, Shopee or any Xiaomi store.

Editors Note: This #BrandSpace story is created with Xiaomi. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent of our Editorial newsroom.