WATCH: Boeing’s old factory; airplanes with world’s biggest wings, engine

SEATTLE, USA — American multinational corporation Boeing, the United States’ largest exporter by dollar value and among the world’s biggest aerospace manufacturers, was founded by its eponymous founder William E. Boeing in Seattle on July 15, 1916.

Today, Boeing is still city’s biggest employer with 15,000 employees, and to keep the company in Seattle, the city has reclaimed land to serve as the company’s production and testing grounds.

From Boeing’s first factory for its wooden airplanes, located within the Museum of Flight, Show Me Seattle tour guide James Grindle showed to Philstar.com, Philippine Airlines executives and other media guests from the Philippines Seattle's first airport, Boeing Field, where the company has parked and tests its new Triple Seven models, the 777X, which, according to Grindle, would have the biggest wings and engine in the world once approved by the United States’ Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

“I'm assuming most of you have flown in a 737. A737 is smaller than the engine of a Triple Seven,” Grindle said as comparison.

According to him, the 777X is designed to hold about 490 passengers and each plane is going to cost $400 million (over P2.3 trillion), making it an answer to Boeing’s current estimated $45 billion debt. — Photo, video by Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo; additional video editing by Anjilica Andaya

___

Editor's note: The tour to Seattle was hosted by Philippine Airlines to promote tourism in the area. At no stage does the host organization have a say on the stories generated from the coverage, interviews conducted, publication date and story treatment. Content is produced solely by Philstar.com following editorial guidelines.