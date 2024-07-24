vivo Y28 with 6000mAh battery and IP64 rating now available, starts at P7,999

MANILA, Philippines — Global tech company vivo proudly announces the launch of vivo Y28, the newest addition to its popular entry-level Y Series. With a starting price of P7,999, the vivo Y28 has outstanding features that set it apart from its competitors.

Here are vivo Y28’s top features:

Dynamic Light, exclusive to vivo Y28

Never miss important calls, messages or photo opportunities with the vivo-exclusive Dynamic Light feature. Aside from notifications and the camera's countdown timer, the vivo Y28 also syncs with music, making it perfect for parties and concerts.

All-day fun with 6000mAh big battery and 44W fast charging

The vivo Y28 is equipped with a robust 6000mAh battery, the largest in its price category, ensuring long-lasting performance and all-day fun. Enjoy over 24 hours of YouTube viewing or more than 39 hours of Facebook browsing on a single charge.

Despite its substantial battery capacity, the vivo Y28 maintains a slim and light profile, measuring just 7.99cm in thickness and weighing 199g.

The battery’s durability is exceptional, retaining over 80% of its capacity even after four years of use.

For those on the go, the 44W fast-charging capability allows the vivo Y28 to recharge up to 50% in just 35 minutes, ensuring minimal downtime.

Protected against dust and water with IP64 rating

The vivo Y28 is designed to withstand the elements with its IP64 rating, protecting against rain, water splashes, and dust. This makes it an ideal companion for outdoor activities like camping and hiking, as well as for working in mildly challenging environments.

Vibrant display with 1000nits peak brightness and smooth navigation with 90Hz refresh rate

Experience stunning visuals on the 6.68-inch HD+ display, featuring a 90Hz refresh rate and up to 1000nits peak brightness. Whether watching videos or scrolling through social media, enjoy smooth and clear visuals all the time.

vivo Y28 in Gleaming Orange and Agate Green

Available in two colorways—Gleaming Orange, reminiscent of a warm sunrise, and Agate Green, embodying the luxury of agate gemstones—the Y28 is as fashionable as it is functional.

The vivo Y28 is available now at a starting price of P7,999. It comes with 8GB of RAM, 8GB of extended RAM, and up to 256GB of storage (expandable to up to 1TB).

To buy this remarkable entry-level smartphone, visit any vivo physical store nationwide or online through the vivo website, Shopee and Lazada.

Editor's Note: This press release is sponsored by vivo. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent of our Editorial newsroom.