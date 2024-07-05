Miss Universe franchise owner talks about technology's emerging power in pageantry

MANILA, Philippines — Josh Yugen, founder of the Dubai-based Yugen Group and franchise owner of the Miss Universe brand in four territories, visited Manila recently to talk about technology trends in media and entertainment, including pageantry, at the annual AIBC World Summit at the SMX Convention Center.

"Technology holds the power to revolutionize the entertainment and beauty pageant industries by enhancing the creativity, efficiency, and inclusively of these platforms. Embracing it is not just about embracing technology, but also a new era of possibilities and potential for growth and diversity in these industries," shared the publisher of XPedition Magazine.

Josh moderated a panel composed of media content creator Richard Armstrong, marketing officer Amira Alawi (Ivana Skin PH), sports/youth advocate Michelle Gumabao, and actress Arci Muñoz.

"Technology has changed how to create and share our work. Used to be that viewers had to be in front of the TV to watch a program during a specific time. Now, we simply stream content online and view anything on demand in platforms like Netflix. Innovation is in keeping up with the times.

"Four years ago, there were only two candidates at the Miss Universe Bahrain. Now, a half-Pinay is competing again in a field of eight finalists in July. It is challenging to start a pageant when you start from scratch and no one believes in you. Yet, you can leave behind your legacy, which gives you a sense of fulfillment. I didn't give up, I took the risk, which gave me both pride and responsibility.

"Pakistan was the biggest surprise last year. Erica Robin wasn't supported and was almost not allowed to represent Pakistan. She was even late in arriving because Pakistan is only allowed to travel to 12 countries. That's why she needed visas. Her arrival in San Salvador at 11:55 pm, on the last day of registration, was truly in the nick of time," revealed Josh, in an intimate event.

The Yugen Group first acquired licensing for Miss Universe Bahrain. Followed by Miss Universe Egypt, and then Miss Universe Pakistan.

"Some of my national pageants don't have sponsors, but I do it for the passion. It's the heart that keeps you going. You fight for the things you love doing. The rule is, now, if you want a franchise, you simply pitch a proposal to the Miss Universe Organization. But the Bahrain license was offered to me.

"Do things that make you happy and grow. I grew up with Sushmita Sen, but I love Pia Wurtzbach and Catriona Gray. I hope to bring my national winners and have them trained here again. You can't cross the ocean if you don't know the beauty of the shore," Josh said in closing.

The Yugen Group acquired the license for Miss Universe New Zealand this year, and chose Franki Russell as their official delegate to the Mexico pageant.