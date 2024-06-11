Enter the new school year with ASUS, ROG promo; bundles worth up to P41,900!

This incredible promotion offers fantastic deals on a range of devices perfect for students who need top-notch tech for learning.

MANILA, Philippines – This back-to-school season, ASUS and the Republic for Gamers (ROG) Philippines are excited to announce the return of the ASUS and ROG Cool for School Promo, which will run from June 1 to August 15, 2024.

Enhance academic, creative journey with ASUS

Zenbook DUO (UX8406), ASUS Zenbook 14 OLED (UX3405) and ASUS Zenbook S 13 OLED (UX5304MA) redefine multitasking with the latest Intel Core Ultra processors, Intel Evo edition, and integrated Neural Processing Unit (NPU).

Whether finishing a paper or balancing a part-time job, these devices provide seamless AI experiences to simplify tasks. Featuring 3K ASUS Lumina OLED displays, slim designs, and comprehensive I/O ports, these Zenbooks are perfect for efficient work and study anywhere. Starting at P63,995, buyers can enjoy up to P15,000+ worth of bundles, including an ASUS 3-in1 Bag, ASUS Marshmallow Mouse MD100, JBL Flip 5 and ASUS Premium Care Package.

Dream big and finish bigger this school year with the ASUS Vivobook series. Designed for everyday use, these laptops offer extensive 15- and 16-inch displays, ultra-fast processors, complete I/O ports, and long-lasting battery life in a stylish design. Choose between the ASUS Vivobook Go 15 OLED (E1504) and the ASUS Vivobook 16 (X1605, M1605), perfect for transitioning from classes to extracurricular activities.

Starting at P29,995, buyers can receive up to P9,500+ worth of bundles, including an ASUS 3-in-1 Bag, ASUS Marshmallow Mouse MD100, ASUS Tumbler/Mousepad, Share Treats E-voucher for National Bookstore, and ASUS Premium Care Package.

Cultivate content creation skills with the ASUS Creator series. The ASUS Zenbook Pro 14 OLED (UX6404) and ASUS Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (M6500) offer high performance in thin, light forms. The Zenbook Pro 14 OLED features a 13th Gen Intel Core processor, while the Vivobook Pro 15 OLED boasts an AMD Ryzen 5000 series Mobile Processor. Both laptops include ASUS Lumina OLED displays with 120 Hz refresh rates, powerful NVIDIA graphics, ASUS exclusive thermal technology, and dedicated creator tools.

Starting at P54,995, buyers can enjoy up to P17,000+ worth of bundles, including an ASUS Router RT-AX57 Go, ASUS Marshmallow Mouse MD100, JBL Flip 5, and ASUS Premium Care Package.

All participating Zenbook and Vivobook laptops have a free lifetime Office Home & Student license and a free ASUS 4A Quality and Service Package out of the box and are available in ASUS Concept Stores and Multi-brand Shops nationwide. Visit https://ph.asus.click/asuszenbookvivobookcfs24 for a complete list of participating products.

Win grades and games with ROG and TUF

Experience epic gaming-on-the-go with the ROG Ally. This powerhouse handheld is equipped with AMD’s Z1 chipset, ensuring high-speed switching between gaming, productivity, and entertainment. The bundle, valued at P6,500, includes the ROG Cetra True Wireless earbuds, P2,000 worth of STEAM CREDITS, and a 3-month subscription to XBOX Game Pass. On top is a P2,000 discount. Overall, the promo package will be valued at P8,500.

Stay cool and connected with the ROG Phone 8, bundled with the ROG Aeroactive Cooler X worth P4,995. This smartphone ensures peak performance during intense gaming sessions and offers upgraded cameras for everyday student life.

Redefine gaming and academic life with the ROG Zephyrus G16 and the ROG Zephyrus Duo 16. The Zephyrus G16 boasts the latest performance of the AMD Ryzen 9 and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090, plus the sweet visual experience of the first-ever ROG Nebula Display with OLED Panel.

A purchase of this during the promo may include exclusive bundles worth up to P19,900+, which may come with the ROG Azoth Keyboard and the ASUS Premium Care Package. On the other hand, the ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 gives users more real estate with its dual screens and epic horsepower with the AMD Ryzen 9 and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090. This comes with exclusive bundle items such as an ROG Phone 6 and an ASUS Premium Care Package, valued up to P41,900+.

“The Ultimate Force” is ready for demanding academic battles with the TUF Gaming Laptops, which offer durability and performance. Purchasing a TUF Gaming laptop includes items valued up to P7,900+, such as P1,000 worth of Steam CREDITS and the ASUS Premium Care Package.

All participating ROG and TUF Gaming laptops come complete with the ASUS 4A Quality and Service Warranty Package. Visit ASUS & ROG Concept Stores and Multi-brand Stores nationwide to level up your school year. For a full list of participating ROG and TUF Gaming devices, visit https://ph.rog.gg/rogtufgamingcfs24.

Upgrade learning-from-home experiences

Whether it is a versatile Chromebook, a powerful desktop or a sleek all-in-one PC, ASUS Education has the ideal solution!

The ASUS Chromebook Flip CX5 is your lightweight and versatile study buddy. It flips between a laptop and a tablet, making it perfect for notetaking, presentations, and streaming your favorite shows during breaks. With its long battery life and lightning-fast performance, it's built to keep up with your busy school days. The product comes complete with a P7,400+ worth of discount.

For gamers, the ROG desktop series delivers top-tier performance. The ROG Strix G10DK features AMD Ryzen processors and NVIDIA GeForce graphics, ensuring smooth gameplay and multitasking. The ROG Strix GT15 G15CF offers lightning-fast speeds and stunning visuals for high-stakes gaming and intensive coursework. Depending on the model, the gaming desktops come with exclusive bundles worth up to P6,999, which may include a JBL Flip 5 speaker, a printer, and a portable hard drive.

The ASUS S501MD combines powerful performance with a compact design, while the ASUS S501ME offers robust performance and ample storage for all your projects and entertainment needs. Depending on the model, the ASUS desktops may come with bundles worth up to P2,995, which may include a printer, an ASUS tumbler, and a RAM module.

For a streamlined, space-saving solution, ASUS all-in-one PCs are perfect. The ASUS M3400WYA offers a crisp display and strong performance, making it an excellent choice for schoolwork and leisure. The ASUS A3402WBA, with its sleek design and powerful internals, is ideal for students who need a versatile, all-in-one solution for their academic and personal computing needs. Based on the variant, these products also come with bundles worth up to P2,995, which may include a printer, an ASUS Tumbler, and a P500 Share Treats E-voucher for National Bookstore.

Visit https://ph.asus.click/asuseducationcfs24 now for the complete list of participating devices.

For Academic Institutions looking for more than just laptops and desktops, the ASUS Education School Partnership Program provides a variety of benefits and features for both students and teachers alike – Be a School Partner Now. For more information, Talk to an Expert Now.

For more updates, check out the official Facebook pages of ASUS Philippines, ASUS for Business and ROG Philippines,

