ASUS redefines smart productivity for modern era with two new Zenbooks

These Zenbooks combine intelligent productivity features and AI capabilities into sleek, eco-conscious and highly portable designs.

MANILA, Philippines — ASUS Philippines transcends beyond the boundaries of innovation with the launch of the Zenbook DUO (UX8406) and Zenbook 14 OLED (UX3405).

These laptops are equipped with best-in-class 3K ASUS Lumina OLED displays—which give users accurate colors, customizable display settings and reliably safe visual displays.

Both Zenbooks also feature a Harman Kardon-certified audio system with Dolby Atmos certification for an immersive spatial audio experience.

Both are Intel Evo edition laptops, with the latest Intel Core Ultra 7 processor and integrated Neural Processing Unit (NPU), delivering seamless AI experiences, immersive graphics and efficient multitasking. The low-latency AI computing not only enhances productivity but also extends battery life, perfect for various mobile computing tasks.

These Zenbooks combine intelligent productivity features and AI capabilities into sleek, eco-conscious and highly portable designs.

With two Thunderbolt 4 ports, a USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A port, an HDMI 2.1 port and a 3.5 mm audio jack, users enjoy versatile connectivity without the hassle of bulky docking stations or multiple adapters when traveling.

ASUS Zenbook DUO: Design that begs a double-take

The ASUS Zenbook DUO rewrites the rule book for on-the-go productivity with its revolutionary dual OLED touchscreens. Both displays also support precise stylus input using the ASUS Pen 2.0, perfect for note-taking.

An integrated ScreenXpert software enables users to multitask like a pro through smartphone-like gestures, like using six fingers to summon the virtual keyboard, switching between displays with a simple flick and so much more.

For those who prefer a customized workspace, ScreenXpert allows Zenbook DUO users to switch apps and create preset layouts for various tasks easily.

For compact versatility, the Zenbook DUO also comes with an integrated kickstand and a detachable full-size ASUS ErgoSense keyboard and touchpad which fits and auto-charges between the dual screens.

DUO more with different modes

Zenbook DUO is a master multitasker with four different modes.

Laptop Mode provides a traditional clamshell form factor while removing the detachable keyboard enables Dual Screen Mode, letting users maximize 19.8 inches of screen real estate or use the twin 16:10 displays independently.

For those handling extensive worksheets or spending hours coding, Desktop Mode is ideal. With the laptop hinge aligned vertically, users can enjoy side-by-side portrait screens. Paired with a wireless keyboard, one screen can host productivity apps while the other displays reference materials or research sources.

Finally, collaborations are also easier with Sharing Mode. The 180° hinge lays the screens flat, facilitating group brainstorming sessions without the need to crowd around, promoting better engagement and discussion.

Work twice as smart

Equipped with the latest Intel Core Ultra 7 processors, 32 GB of LPDDR5X RAM and a 1 TB PCIe 4.0 SSD, the Zenbook DUO ensures top-notch productivity.

Available in Inkwell Gray, the ASUS Zenbook DUO is priced at PHP 129,995 and includes a complimentary lifetime license to Office 2021 Home & Student valued at P6,999 and a 1-month free Adobe Cloud Subscription worth P8,000.

ASUS Zenbook 14 OLED: Stylish productivity

Experience stylish productivity with the all-new ASUS Zenbook 14 OLED. Thinner and lighter than ever at just 1.2 kg with a 14.9 mm profile, it offers unmatched mobility with its sleek, lightweight, all-metal design.

Whether commuting for a day of meetings or other engagements, the Zenbook 14 OLED feels discreetly weightless in your office bag, ensuring effortless portability.

Its OLED display makes every viewing moment incredible, with up to 600-nits brightness, web-friendly 16:10 aspect ratio and 87% screen-to-body ratio. Adaptive Sync automatically adjusts the refresh rate for always-smooth visuals.

Featuring up to an Intel Core Ultra 7 processor with Intel Arc graphics, the Zenbook 14 OLED is an Intel Evo Edition laptop that elevates sophistication to new heights. With ultrafast 1 TB SSD storage, 16 GB RAM and WiFi 6E, users experience minimal wait times and enhanced productivity on the go.

Modern solutions for the modern worker

The new ASUS ErgoSense keyboard and touchpad on the Zenbook 14 OLED provides a comfortable and quiet typing experience with a silk-like touch on the surface. Additionally, the FHD IR camera features a physical shutter and face unlock for privacy protection.

It also delivers exceptional video conferencing with AI 3D Sense Camera and built-in two-way AI noise cancellation for smart webcam and audio/mic features.

Zenbook 14 OLED users can enjoy superior audio with the latest Super Linear speaker technology, delivering quality volume for an enhanced listening experience.

The ASUS Zenbook 14 OLED, available in Ponder Blue, starts at PHP 63,995, which includes a complimentary lifetime license to Office 2021 Home & Student worth P6,999 and a 1-month free Adobe Cloud Subscription worth P8,000.

Elevate your peace of mind

For sustainability, ASUS subjects these laptops to military-grade US MIL-STD-810H standards testing for exceptional durability.

Users can also enjoy peace of mind with ASUS's comprehensive 4A Quality and Service, covering always-on technical support with all-around coverage, including free ASUS standard warranty packages such as a two-year international warranty, accidental damage protection, preventive maintenance and customizable premium add-ons.

ASUS for ESG

ASUS remains dedicated to reducing its environmental footprint, evident in the construction of the Zenbook DUO and Zenbook 14 OLED.

Utilizing recyclable materials and renewable energy verified by top international eco-labels—EPEAT Gold, Energy Star and FSC.

Find the ASUS Zenbook DUO and ASUS Zenbook 14 OLED at ASUS Exclusive Stores and Authorized Resellers and take advantage of Home Credit's 0% interest financing for up to 12 months.

To rewatch the livestream and to learn more about the incredible ASUS Zenbook products, visit https://ph.asus.click/transcendence.

Editor’s Note: This press release is sponsored by ASUS. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.