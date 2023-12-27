#PhilstarPicks: Last-minute tech gift ideas for every budget

MANILA, Philippines — Christmas is just around the corner, and it's time to dive into the festive spirit, planning those delightful presents for your special people.

We get it—finding the perfect gifts can be a challenge. But fear not, because Xiaomi is here with a stress-free solution: tech gifts!

Tech gifts aren't just cool; they're super useful too. And because we want your holiday gifting to be a breeze, we've curated a gift guide for every budget.

Here are the nicest tech goodies that your loved ones (or you) would want to unwrap.

Redmi 18W Fast Charge 20000mAh Powerbank - P999

Ensure your loved ones stay powered up throughout their busiest days with this power bank. Its 20000mAh capacity makes it an essential accessory for anyone who values convenience and uninterrupted connectivity,

Perfect for: Frequent travelers and commuting loved ones

Self-care devices - Starting at P1,249

Elevate your loved one’s self-care routines with useful gadgets that will enhance their well-being effortlessly.

Embrace effortless styling with Mi Ionic Hair Dryer - P1,249

- P1,249 Simplify your grooming routine with the Mi Electric Shaver S500 - P1,499

- P1,499 Level up your oral care for brighter smiles with the Mi Smart Toothbrush - P1,499

Perfect for: Your pals who love to level up their self-care game

Xiaomi Smart Band 8 - P1,999

This device will be your loved one’s lovely fitness companion. It features a crystal-clear AMOLED display and an impressive battery life of up to 16 days, complemented by fast charging.

Perfect for: relatives you cherish and wish to kickstart a healthy, active lifestyle.

Mi Smart Standing Fan 2 Lite - P2,399

Perfect for the summer—actually, the whole year round—this fan has three airspeed modes from a spring breeze to a bracing blast that will keep your home and head cool. And because it’s smart, you can control it from your smart devices!

Perfect for: Yuppies who live in a condo or dorm

Smart Kids Watch - P3,899

Xiaomi's new Smart Kids Watch is a must-have for the little ones about to embark on their schooling journey! Designed with advanced safety features and real-time tracking, this watch supports video calls, and voice messages, and even includes exercise modes for active play.

Perfect for: The family bunso or your favorite inaanak

Xiaomi Air Fryer Pro 4L - P3,899

Is the air fryer hype over yet? If you haven’t gotten one yet, you can purchase this Xiaomi Air Fryer Pro 4L.

With its cutting-edge technology, this air fryer’s temperature can be adjusted precisely between 40°C and 200°C and can do more than just air fry your food at high temperatures. It can also ferment, defrost and bake fruits, vegetables and meat. Plus, it works well with your smart devices as it enables voice control!

Perfect for: The best cook or gathering host in the fam

Xiaomi massage gun - P4,399

A break from the hustle? This Xiaomi Massage Gun is a perfect companion. It has three professional swappable heads and three-speed modes that just hit the right spots to relieve muscle stiffness, tension or soreness. Get it and someone’s muscles will surely thank you later!

Perfect for: Yourself or the titos and titas

Redmi Watch 3 - P4,399

A fashionable everyday piece for anyone! Apart from this watch’s stylish look, it packs several health features—from activity modes to sleep and heart rate monitoring—to ensure your wellness.

Perfect for: Your special someone

Redmi 13C (8GB + 256GB) - P6,499

Redmi’s newest phone features MediaTek’s Helio G85 chipset configured with up to 8GB extended RAM and 256GB expandable storage. Not only does this phone have pretty colorways, but for its affordable price, this device also has a 6.74-inch display with 90Hz refresh, plus a 50MP AI triple camera.

Perfect for: Gen Zs who love to watch and create videos

Redmi Pad - P9,999

Looking for an affordable tablet for both work, school and entertainment? The Redmi Pad SE is a viable option.

It features an 11-inch FHD+ 90Hz display, quad speakers with Dolby Atmos, an 8000mAh battery, an 8MP rear camera, a 5MP front-facing shooter, and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 4G chipset. Truly versatile and capable of enhancing productivity and entertainment on the go.

Perfect for: Loved ones who are in school or have small businesses

If you’re feeling extra generous

Xiaomi 13T Pro - P35,999

Xiaomi 13T Pro is one of the smartphones released this year that gained buzz among tech enthusiasts, particularly for its premium performance at an affordable price.

This Leica-powered phone offers impressive camera capabilities at a tempting price. It boasts a 50MP 24mm f/1.9 wide-angle camera with OIS, a 50MP 2x telephoto camera, and a 12MP ultrawide camera that will deliver quality images to flex on your social media.

Perfect for: Those who love tech and great photos

Xiaomi Pad 6 - 21,999

The Xiaomi Pad 6 is a standout mid-range tablet, featuring a beautiful screen, powerful performance with a Snapdragon 870 processor, long battery life, and capable cameras. It pretty handles your tablet needs effortlessly. Bonus: it comes with a handy folio case!

Perfect for: Those who enjoy getting work done on the go without lugging around a laptop.

Xiaomi Electric Scooter 4 - P24,999

The Xiaomi Electric Scooter 4 is a sleek and efficient urban companion. With its stylish design and advanced safety technology, it's perfect for city living. It’s portable and packed with features, like 3 adjustable speed levels, that could make commuting a breeze.

Perfect for: The go-to family errand-runner.

Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G - P19,999

This device flexes a sleek design, an expansive 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a stunning FHD+ resolution (2400x1080), and a remarkable 200MP main camera that captures every detail. Whether you crave top-notch performance, speedy charging, or long-lasting battery life, the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G is poised to deliver!

Perfect for: Anyone in search of a feature-packed smartphone

Have a Xiaomi Christmas!

This season, Xiaomi is your one-stop shop destination for one’s desired gifts and needs—from smartphones to AIOT products, and even a free three-month VIU premium subscription on participating Xiaomi smartphones and tablets!

Visit the nearest Xiaomi store and check out their full catalogs for Smartphones, Tablets and AIOT devices.

