Explore your passions with the pro features of the OPPO Reno10 Series 5G

Contrary to being regarded as a productivity blocker, these OPPO Reno10 Series 5G smartphones actually have the capacity to rekindle our passions and empower us to explore the things that make us come alive.

MANILA, Philippines — With many responsibilities and various routines, it’s easy to get caught up in the daily forget to nurture our deepest passions. We often yearn to explore our creative or adventurous side, immerse in thrilling adventures, or simply unwind with our favorite entertainment.

The truth is, sometimes it's not about having the desire; it's about having the time and the right tools to turn those desires into reality. This is #ThePortraitExpert OPPO Reno10 Series 5G step in.

Great devices like the OPPO Reno10 5G, Reno10 Pro 5G and Reno10 Pro+ 5G put the #ProPowerInPortrait as they function and perform admirably. Contrary to being regarded as a productivity blocker, these smartphones can rekindle our passions and empower us to explore the things that make us come alive.

1. Unleash your inner artist

Philstar.com/Enrico Alonzo

Are you a budding artist or a photography enthusiast? Trust the Portrait Expert, OPPO Reno 10 Series 5G with phones have exceptional camera capabilities and 4K video recording, letting you capture every moment in stunning detail.

The OPPO Reno10 5G is equipped with a robust camera system that includes a 64MP Ultra-Clear Main Camera, a 32MP Telephoto Portrait Camera featuring an IMX709 RGBW sensor, an 8MP Ultra-Wide-angle Camera with a 112° field of view.

Meanwhile, the OPPO Reno10 Pro 5G’s camera system shines with a 50MP Ultra-Clear Main Camera boasting the IMX890 sensor with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS), a 32MP IMX709 Telephoto Portrait Camera and an 8MP Ultra-Wide-angle Camera.

Ultimately, the OPPO Reno10 Pro+ 5G takes the camera setup to a superior level, featuring a 64MP Telephoto Portrait Camera equipped with OIS, a 50MP Main Camera utilizing the IMX890 sensor and an 8MP Ultra-Wide-angle Camera providing a 112° panoramic view.

2. Embrace your passion for fashion, beauty

Philstar.com/Enrico Alonzo

For those with a deep passion for fashion and beauty, the OPPO Reno 10 Series 5G smartphones are not just devices but stylish accessories that complement your style.

All looking elegant in their respective colorways—OPPO Reno 10 5G in Ice Blue and Silvery Grey, OPPO Reno 10 Pro 5G and Reno10 Pro+ 5G in Glossy Purple and Silvery Grey—any of these devices can blend seamlessly with any fashion-forward look.

What’s more, all devices in the OPPO Reno 10 Series 5G come equipped with ultra-clear 32MP selfie cameras that are sure to be your beauty vlogging companion. The OPPO Reno10 Pro+ 5G even offers an autofocus function to capture your beauty and style in all its glory.

Whether you're sharing makeup tips, outfit inspirations, or reviewing the latest fashion trends, these phones enhance your presence and help you shine in the world of beauty and fashion.

3. Be an entertainment buff

Philstar.com/Enrico Alonzo

Powered by high-performance processors and featuring a high-refresh-rate display, the OPPO Reno10 5G phones ensure that your entertainment experience is smooth and immersive.

The OPPO Reno 10 5G, the base model in the series, boasts a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 chipset and a 6.7-inch 120Hz 3D AMOLED Display. This combination caters perfectly to your requirements for enjoyable entertainment experience—from watching your favorite movies or streaming your K-dramas.

The OPPO Reno10 5G Pro offers the same stunning display but steps up the game with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G chipset. This configuration refines and enriches the phone's performance for an even better entertainment experience.

The OPPO Reno10 5G Pro+ further takes your entertainment to the next level, It features a 6.74-inch FHD+ 120Hz 3D AMOLED display and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset. This combination ensures that your binge-watching sessions are flagship-level.

4. Energize your entrepreneurial ambition

Philstar.com/Enrico Alonzo

In your hustle era? Imagine this: you're deep into managing your online business or hosting live streams, and your battery starts running low. No worries—OPPO's cutting-edge fast-charging technology quickly juices up your device, ensuring you're back in action without missing a beat.

The OPPO Reno10 5G, featuring a 5,000mAh battery, charges to 31% in just 10 minutes using 67W SUPERVOOCTM flash charge. In comparison, the Reno10 Pro 5G, with a 4,600mAh battery, reaches 48% charge in the same 10-minute period with 80W SUPERVOOCTM. Meanwhile, the Reno10 Pro 5G+'s 4700mAh battery achieves a 50% charge in under 10 minutes, thanks to its impressive 100W SUPERVOOCTM capability.

But that’s not all. OPPO's exclusive Battery Health Engine extends battery lifespan, so the batteries of these devices stay like new for longer.

What's more, these smartphones boast ample storage capabilities, providing the space you need to store your creative projects, product listings or recorded streams.

Pursue your passions with OPPO Reno 10 Series 5G

Whether you're an artist, a fashionista, an entrepreneur or just simply a seeker of inspiration, the OPPO Reno 10 5G series is your partner in turning your passions into reality.

You can now avail any of the OPPO Reno10 Series 5G—the OPPO Reno10 5G is priced at P23,999, the OPPO Reno10 Pro 5G at P29,999 and the flagship-level smartphone OPPO Reno10 Pro+ 5G at P39,999.

Various plans are offered and you may read here to know how to avail.

Exclusive benefits await early Reno10 Series 5G adopters who redeem the following on the MyOPPO App:

100 limited-edition photobook featuring Bea Alonzo and Nadine Lustre



100GB Google One Subscription (exclusive for Reno10 Pro+ 5G)

The OPPO Reno10 Series 5G is also available in all OPPO authorized stores nationwide including Shopee, Lazada and TikTok Shop.

To know more about the OPPO Reno10 Series 5G, visit OPPO Philippines’ official website at www.oppo.com.ph/ or its official Facebook page at OPPO Philippines. — JAP TOBIAS

Editor’s Note: This #BrandSpace story is created with OPPO. It is produced by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.