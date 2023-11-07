Vibe check! 6 pretty yet tough CASETiFY accessories on sale that match your unique style

Whether you're an eager early adopter, ready to shield your shiny new iPhone 15, or you're looking to infuse new life into your faithful devices, choose exciting deals from CASETiFY 11.11 sale!

MANILA, Philippines — In this era, aesthetics alone won't cut it. Whether it's your social media persona, fashion sense or even your phone accessories, you should always marry style with substance.

This is precisely what tech accessory brand CASETiFY excels at. They understand that accessories are more than just outward reflections of your personality; they are tools designed to cater to your needs.

So, whether you're an eager early adopter, ready to shield your shiny new iPhone 15, or you're looking to infuse new life into your faithful devices, choose exciting deals from CASETiFY 11.11 sale!

Make the most of the season's savings with up to 30% off and check which ones perfectly resonate with your unique vibe:

1. For the thrillseekers: Bounce Case

If you're the type who thrives on urban adventures, the CASETiFY Bounce Case is your ideal companion.

This rugged case is designed for thrill-seekers, offering 6.5m/21.3ft drop protection, 6x Military Grade Standard endurance, and embedded EcoShock™ material for ultimate drop cushioning.

The Bounce Case's structural support and MagSafe compatibility make it the perfect choice for urban explorers who want style and protection to match their daring spirit.

2. For the entertainment buffs: Impact Ring Stand Case

For the entertainment buff who loves turning their phone into a personal cinema, the Impact Ring Stand Case is your ideal companion because it has protection that stands up for you, literally!

It offers both style and robust protection, making it ideal for those who enjoy binge-watching. Plus, it comes with a built-in kickstand that enhances your entertainment experience. Whether you're vlogging, taking candid shots, or having video chats, this case elevates your entertainment game.

It's MagSafe compatible and available for iPhone 15 series and iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. If you're all about smartphone entertainment, this is the case that keeps up with your style and passion.

3. For the clumsy ones: Impact Case

We see you! For those who might have an occasional run-in with life's little mishaps, the Impact Case got you. This case offers practical protection that's ready for whatever comes your way, making it a great choice for those who value the reassurance of daily defense.

With 4x Military Grade Standard endurance, this case is built to withstand life's little surprises. It ensures your device remains safe while you go about your everyday adventures. The lifted camera ring and raised bezel add an extra layer of defense, guarding your screen and lens from scratches and scuffs.

This Impact Case is all about convenience and is your perfect everyday companion, blending practicality and elegance seamlessly.

4. For the style icons: Mirror Case

Every moment is a photo opportunity and the Mirror Case is your perfect style companion!

Rock those mirror portraits with this reflective back case that not only provides protection but also offers a touch of glamour, tailored for those who appreciate the art of looking good.

What truly sets the Mirror Case apart is its dual-purpose charm. Crafted with an electroplate-coated polycarbonate structure, it transforms your phone into a mirror, all without the need for delicate glass.

If you’re one who wants to make a fashion statement while keeping your device secure, the Mirror Case is your go-to choice for maintaining a sleek, stylish edge in every moment.

5. For the go-getters: Snappy™ Cardholder Stand

For the folks who never slow down, the MagSafe-compatible Snappy™ Cardholder Stand is your trusty accomplice.

With quick one-handed card access, this accessory simplifies your daily dash, keeping up with your lively lifestyle. And beside convenience, it adds a pop of style to your phone with cool eco-friendly designs and custom options.

If you're always on the move and love simplicity, practicality and a sprinkle of style, Snappy™ Cardholder Stand is a must-have.

6. For the forgetful ones: Lanyards and straps

Remember the good old days when phone straps were a thing? Well, they’re making a comeback in a more fashionable way.

Designed with the forgetful in mind, the 2-in-1 Utility Lanyard is your ticket to never losing your phone again.

With an adjustable and detachable strap, an aluminum buckle and a rotating carabiner, it's the ultimate solution for those who tend to misplace their devices. Hook, clip, and release with ease, giving you the peace of mind you need in all your adventures.

And if you're not a fan of a large strap, CASETiFY got you covered with the Rope Strap.

It's all about easy sliding, with an adjustable two-layer strap that's perfect for outdoor adventures. Plus, it's compatible with most phone cases, keeping your phone close and your hands free.

Dibs on CASETiFY’s 11.11 deals!

It's time to make a statement with your tech, all while keeping it safe and stylish!

Good for you, CASETiFY is offering an exclusive deal of up to 30% off on its 11.11 Sale. For a limited time only, you can get dibs and bundle your favorite phone case and accessories.

From sleek phone cases to trendy accessories, CASETiFY offers the best of both worlds. And now, as we usher in the 11.11 season, it's the perfect time to give your beloved phone the protection it deserves, all while enhancing its style.

Don't miss out on the chance to elevate your phone game with CASETiFY! Visit www.casetify.com to shop!

Editor's Note: This #BrandSpace story is created with CASETiFY. It is produced by the Creative Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.