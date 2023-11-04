^

Gadgets

Experience innovation with vivo V29e 5G, now in Philippines for only P18,999

Philstar.com
November 4, 2023 | 1:15pm
for vivo
Experience innovation with vivo V29e 5G, now in Philippines for only P18,999
The remarkable addition to the vivo V29 Series 5G redefines the smartphone landscape by having the best design and portrait photography capabilities in its price range.
Photo Release

MANILA, Philippines — Get ready for a revolution in your pocket! vivo, a leading global technology company, is thrilled to announce the much-anticipated arrival of the vivo V29e 5G in the Philippines.

The remarkable addition to the vivo V29 Series 5G redefines the smartphone landscape by having the best design and portrait photography capabilities in its price range, thanks to five key features:

1. 120Hz AMOLED display

Prepare to be mesmerized by the vivo V29e 5G's 120Hz AMOLED display, delivering unparalleled clarity thanks to its super-high color contrast.

Dive into a world of immersive visuals with an ultra-narrow screen bezel of 1.75mm and an impressive screen-to-body ratio of 91.99%.

2. Sleek design, comfortable grip

Crafted for elegance and comfort, the vivo V29e 5G boasts a slim flat frame and a feather-light 190g weight. Its 2.5D flat screen, 6.67-inch length, and 7.69mm thin profile offer a comfortable grip that feels just right.

Choose from two exquisite colors: Ice Creek Blue with a flowing ice crystal texture and Forest Black with an elegant, fingerprint-proof starlight texture.

3. Revolutionary camera technology

Capture the best selfies and groufies of your life with the 50MP front camera, a first in its price range. Featuring a 92-degree wide-angle lens with a 0.8 to 2x zoom range and autofocus capabilities, your photos will be nothing short of spectacular.

4. Aura Light 2.0

Elevate your portrait photography with the industry-exclusive Aura Light 2.0. This innovative feature includes Smart Color Temperature Adjustment, intelligently adapting color temperature based on ambient light.

Unleash your creativity with 2x professional Portrait Mode for stunning portraits every time.

5. Night photography redefined

The vivo V29e 5G's 64MP optical image stabilization (OIS) ultra-sensing main camera is a game-changer in low-light photography.

Take clear photos and videos even in the dark, thanks to the OIS feature that ensures stable shots without needing a tripod. Experience a 6x increase in incoming light in low-light conditions, capturing great photos effortlessly, even in the dark.

Beyond its groundbreaking features, the vivo V29e 5G is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695, ensuring ultra-low power consumption even with prolonged use.

With a 4,800mAh battery and 44W fast charge capability, you'll enjoy a long-lasting and durable battery life, keeping up with your active lifestyle seamlessly.

Plus, its 12GB RAM and 8GB extended RAM allow you to multitask effortlessly, supporting up to 36 apps running simultaneously in the background.

With 256GB of storage, you have plenty of space for storing apps, photos, videos, and other files. This is a great feature for users who like to keep a lot of content on their devices without worrying about running out of storage space.

Don't miss the opportunity to own vivo V29e 5G for only P18,999.

Visit vivo Philippines website, Shopee, Lazada, TikTok and physical stores nationwide. It is also available through Home Credit with a 0% interest rate for as low as P762 per month.

 

Stay updated with the latest news and announcements from vivo Philippines on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, X and TikTok.

Editor’s Note: This press release is sponsored by vivo. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.

 

vuukle comment

SMARTPHONE

VIVO
Philstar
x
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Oppo steps up in flip phone craze with 'triple camera system'
10 days ago

Oppo steps up in flip phone craze with 'triple camera system'

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 10 days ago
The brand's latest flip phone, the Oppo Find N3 Flip, comes in its signature compact, sleek design with a noticeable vertical...
Gadgets
fbtw
Elevate your social media feed with vivo V29 5G
brandSpace
14 days ago

Elevate your social media feed with vivo V29 5G

14 days ago
Get ready to take your content creation journey to new heights with the vivo V29 5G – a smartphone that truly understands...
Gadgets
fbtw
Review: Emergency smartwatch with AI keeps kids safe but away from cellphones
14 days ago

Review: Emergency smartwatch with AI keeps kids safe but away from cellphones

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo, Dolly Dy-Zulueta | 14 days ago
Want to keep track of your kids but don't want to give them a mobile phone yet?
Gadgets
fbtw
vivo school tour updates: V29 5G takes center stage at Jose Rizal University
brandSpace
14 days ago

vivo school tour updates: V29 5G takes center stage at Jose Rizal University

14 days ago
Rizalians explored the vivo V29 5G's selfie camera, boasting a 50MP sensor with impressive features such as a 92-degree wide-angle...
Gadgets
fbtw
Ylona Garcia, 88rising collaborate for G-Shock 40th anniversary
October 17, 2023 - 3:30pm

Ylona Garcia, 88rising collaborate for G-Shock 40th anniversary

By Kristofer Purnell | October 17, 2023 - 3:30pm
Japanese electronics company Casio is marking the 40th anniversary of its signature watch line G-Shock, and to celebrate the...
Gadgets
fbtw
Capture moments as they happen: Infinix ZERO 30 5G is the vlogging phone for your content needs
brandSpace
October 17, 2023 - 8:00am

Capture moments as they happen: Infinix ZERO 30 5G is the vlogging phone for your content needs

October 17, 2023 - 8:00am
To help consumers tell their stories and capture moments as they happen, Infinix came out with a vlogging phone, the...
Gadgets
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with