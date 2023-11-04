Experience innovation with vivo V29e 5G, now in Philippines for only P18,999

The remarkable addition to the vivo V29 Series 5G redefines the smartphone landscape by having the best design and portrait photography capabilities in its price range.

MANILA, Philippines — Get ready for a revolution in your pocket! vivo, a leading global technology company, is thrilled to announce the much-anticipated arrival of the vivo V29e 5G in the Philippines.

The remarkable addition to the vivo V29 Series 5G redefines the smartphone landscape by having the best design and portrait photography capabilities in its price range, thanks to five key features:

1. 120Hz AMOLED display

Prepare to be mesmerized by the vivo V29e 5G's 120Hz AMOLED display, delivering unparalleled clarity thanks to its super-high color contrast.

Dive into a world of immersive visuals with an ultra-narrow screen bezel of 1.75mm and an impressive screen-to-body ratio of 91.99%.

2. Sleek design, comfortable grip

Crafted for elegance and comfort, the vivo V29e 5G boasts a slim flat frame and a feather-light 190g weight. Its 2.5D flat screen, 6.67-inch length, and 7.69mm thin profile offer a comfortable grip that feels just right.

Choose from two exquisite colors: Ice Creek Blue with a flowing ice crystal texture and Forest Black with an elegant, fingerprint-proof starlight texture.

3. Revolutionary camera technology

Capture the best selfies and groufies of your life with the 50MP front camera, a first in its price range. Featuring a 92-degree wide-angle lens with a 0.8 to 2x zoom range and autofocus capabilities, your photos will be nothing short of spectacular.

4. Aura Light 2.0

Elevate your portrait photography with the industry-exclusive Aura Light 2.0. This innovative feature includes Smart Color Temperature Adjustment, intelligently adapting color temperature based on ambient light.

Unleash your creativity with 2x professional Portrait Mode for stunning portraits every time.

5. Night photography redefined

The vivo V29e 5G's 64MP optical image stabilization (OIS) ultra-sensing main camera is a game-changer in low-light photography.

Take clear photos and videos even in the dark, thanks to the OIS feature that ensures stable shots without needing a tripod. Experience a 6x increase in incoming light in low-light conditions, capturing great photos effortlessly, even in the dark.

Beyond its groundbreaking features, the vivo V29e 5G is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695, ensuring ultra-low power consumption even with prolonged use.

With a 4,800mAh battery and 44W fast charge capability, you'll enjoy a long-lasting and durable battery life, keeping up with your active lifestyle seamlessly.

Plus, its 12GB RAM and 8GB extended RAM allow you to multitask effortlessly, supporting up to 36 apps running simultaneously in the background.

With 256GB of storage, you have plenty of space for storing apps, photos, videos, and other files. This is a great feature for users who like to keep a lot of content on their devices without worrying about running out of storage space.

Don't miss the opportunity to own vivo V29e 5G for only P18,999.

Visit vivo Philippines website, Shopee, Lazada, TikTok and physical stores nationwide. It is also available through Home Credit with a 0% interest rate for as low as P762 per month.

Stay updated with the latest news and announcements from vivo Philippines on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, X and TikTok.

Editor’s Note: This press release is sponsored by vivo. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.