Hailing the victors: vivo School Tour at College of St. Benilde

MANILA, Philippines — The fifth leg of the vivo School Tour held at the De La Salle – College of St. Benilde recently turned into a thrilling spectacle, as a massive crowd of Benildeans flocked the university’s sports complex to witness the riveting 3-on-3 basketball challenge!

As vivo continues to establish a strong partnership with the National Basketball Association (NBA), it fulfills its commitment to being a significant supporter of basketball, a sport highly valued among Filipinos, especially college students.

The focal point of the event was the gripping basketball clashes involving six teams, each comprised of skilled and ambitious players who fiercely competed to advance to the finals.

But the excitement did not stop there. It was not only a display of athletic excellence but also a celebration of artistry. The Gen Z audience erupted in cheers as team i and Romançon showcased their stunning dance performances!

Feeling major FOMO? Here are the highlights of the vivo School Tour at De La Salle – College of St. Benilde brought to you by the vivo V29 Series:

vivo Club frenzy. In the midst of the games, CSB students flocked the vivo Club registration booth to join and explore the exciting perks for its members, including learning more about vivo as one of the leading smartphone companies in the Philippines and gaining insights into its latest innovations.

Electrifying dance routines. Along with the fast-paced dribbles and high-flying slam dunks, the midcourt was also graced by TikTok-famous all-female dance group, team i (top photo), and CSB’s official resident dance company, Romançon (bottom photo), in between the exhilarating matches.

Victorious smiles. The two winning teams were all smiles as they secured their victory for the finals.

The vivo V29 smartphone boasts an impressive camera system, packing a 50MP OIS main sensor, 8MP ultrawide, 2MP depth and a 50MP selfie shooter. What's more? With this phone's Sports Mode, users should get ready to capture perfect moments, even in motion!

The last leg of the vivo School Tour takes place on November 8 at De La Salle University - Manila.

All of the winning teams from the participating schools (namely Lyceum University, University of the Philippines – Diliman, Jose Rizal University, National University, De La Salle – College of St. Benilde, and De La Salle University – Manila) will be competing at the Grand Finals that will be held at the Music Hall in SM Mall of Asia on November 18 and 19.

Editor’s Note: This press release is sponsored by vivo. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.