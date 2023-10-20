Review: Emergency smartwatch with AI keeps kids safe but away from cellphones

MANILA, Philippines — Want to keep track of your kids but don't want to give them a mobile phone yet?

In uncertain times nowadays, like earthquakes, typhoons and whatnot, tracking one's child has become necessary.

Xiaomi recently introduced its new Smart Kids Watch that prioritizes child safety with advanced features and real-time tracking. Although it has some of a mobile phone's common apps and features like taking photos, a clock, an alarm clock, call features, and wellness tracking, since it is not a mobile phone, it lessens parents' worry that their kids would just lose themselves in games and gadgets when bored.

Since it comes in colors that flatter most kids' uniforms, the watch is fashionable and gives that "secret agent" feel, thus, they would not be reprimanded of using a gadget in school. The design, however, is gender- and age-neutral, so even adults might find it appealing to use.

Here are the gadgets' other specs:

Support 4G network

2 mega pixels camera

2ATM water-resistance: Your child can wash hands while the watch is on, just don't splash the water directly into the watch, and wipe it dry after.

900mAh power: The watch can be charged using an accompanying charger. The built-in 900mAh high-energy density lithium battery effectively improves the battery life, providing longer-lasting company for children.

8 Locating modes

Running and Skipping Rope count and record motion data: To encourage kids to stay active

Magnetic charge

By setting up commonly used addresses such as home and school, parents can receive timely reminders on Xiaomi Kids app when their child enters or leaves these locations, ensuring full-time protection of their child’s safety.

AI positioning: GPS, Glonass, Wi-Fi, LBS,G-Sensor, Artificial Intelligence (AI) positioning, shoot-to-position

High-frequency and precise AI positioning to check your child's real-time location at all times

Shooting-to-postion: During video calls, parents can use the app to see the geographical location or environment of their child’s surroundings, providing some assistance in positioning

Strict privacy protection: The brand vows to build hardware-level privacy protection products to ensure the security of user information and data from all angles. It has an exclusive system that does not grant system permissions to unauthorized third parties, thus eliminating the possibility of user information leakage from the root.

Local data encryption: The APP adopts AES256-bit encryption method, and different passwords are used for different phones.

Data transmission encryption: Advanced commercial encryption methods such as HTTPS and WSS are used for data transmission, which ensures that the information is more secure.

Long Press to SOS button on the side of the watch enables to keep your child safe. In case of an emergency, the child can press the power button to give an alarm, and the APP will receive an emergency message.

Do Not Disturb (DND): Parents or guardians can set specific time periods during which the watch will not receive any calls or messages, such as during school hours or bedtime. This ensures that the child is not distracted by the watch and can focus on their tasks at hand.

The watch supports various exercise modes such as skipping, outdoor running, and cycling. Parents can view their child’s sports data, including activity time, calories burned, and steps, in Xiaomi Kids app. This feature helps parents read up their child’s physical activity and encourage them to stay active and healthy.

ATM splash resistance: The watch effectively enhance the water resistance performance, making it safer to play in the water.

Real-time, high-quality video calls: Equipped with a 2MP front-facing camera with a wide-angle lens, which captures larger and clearer images. With the watch, you can enjoy high-quality video calls and stay informed about your child’s surroundings anytime, anywhere.

Vivid 1.4" watch display: The 1.4-inch display is bright and clear, with vivid colors and a smooth touch. You can write emergency numbers on the watch's straps in case your child cannot memorize the numbers. The display is also equipped with an AF anti-fingerprint coating, which helps to prevent smudging and ensures a clear view.

SRP: P4,899

Available at Xiaomi's stores and online in Shopee, Lazada, and TikTok

With these features, the watch is an ideal starter smart wearable product that equips and empowers kids with safety and fun on their wrists.

