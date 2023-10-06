^

Gadgets

Join Anne Curtis unlock magic of night portraits with vivo V29 5G

Philstar.com
October 6, 2023 | 11:00am
for vivo
Join Anne Curtis unlock magic of night portraits with vivo V29 5G
On September 25, Anne unveiled the vivo V29 5G, showcasing its top-notch camera designed to capture flawless portraits and group selfies, even in challenging low-light conditions.
Photo Release

MANILA, Philippines — When the sun sets, the magic begins. Anne Curtis, the enchanting icon of Filipino cinema, knows that nightfall unveils a different kind of beauty.

Renowned for her captivating presence both on and off the screen, Anne has chosen the vivo V29 5G as her trusted companion for capturing breathtaking night portraits.

On September 25, Anne unveiled the vivo V29 5G, showcasing its top-notch camera designed to capture flawless portraits and group selfies, even in challenging low-light conditions.

The vivo V29 5G, equipped with groundbreaking camera technology, empowers individuals to unveil their unique beauty, even in the subtlest of moonlight.

Here’s why every Filipino should consider joining Anne Curtis in illuminating their nights with the vivo V29 5G:

Every portrait becomes a masterpiece

Introducing the vivo V29 5G, a smartphone that takes your photography to the next level. With its 50MP optical image stabilization (OIS) ultra-sensing main camera and enhanced Aura Light 2.0 technology, it's all about putting you in the spotlight.

Building on the success of the vivo V27 Series, the Aura Light 2.0 is now even more impressive. It's nine times larger and boasts 36 percent brighter 360-degree even lighting.

Plus, the Smart Color Temperature Adjustment feature lets you set the Aura Light 2.0 to match your preferred warm or cool lighting.

You can also now capture stunning group selfies with the 50MP front camera, featuring autofocus capability and a wide 92-degree field of view.

These features allow you to share nighttime adventures with friends and family through portraits that dazzle with their clarity and vibrancy.

The vivo V29 5G transforms every moment into a work of art worth sharing. Experience the magic of night portraits alongside Anne with the vivo V29 5G, available in Starry Purple and Magic Maroon.

The vivo V29 5G in Magic Maroon and Starry Purple
Photo Release

Grab yours now at 12GB + 256GB for P24,999 and 12GB + 512GB for P26,999. Get it at vivo Philippine's official website, e-stores such as Shopee, Lazada and TikTok, as well as physical stores nationwide.

 

Follow vivo Philippines on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, X, and TikTok for the latest news and announcements.

Editor’s Note: This press release is sponsored by vivo Philippines. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.

vuukle comment

ANNE CURTIS

MOBILE PHOTOGRAPHY

VIVO
Philstar
x
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
OPPO Reno sets new benchmark for professional smartphone portrait photography
brandSpace
14 days ago

OPPO Reno sets new benchmark for professional smartphone portrait photography

14 days ago
OPPO has uncovered a series of insights that have led to the creation of its own timeless photography aesthetic—one...
Gadgets
fbtw
vivo to unveil V29 with most crystal-clear display yet, offering breathtaking visuals
brandSpace
September 19, 2023 - 12:00pm

vivo to unveil V29 with most crystal-clear display yet, offering breathtaking visuals

September 19, 2023 - 12:00pm
With its cutting-edge features and stunning design, vivo V29 5G is set to captivate Filipinos with its crystal-clear display...
Gadgets
fbtw
Pinoy engineer's keychain microscope wins national James Dyson Award
September 16, 2023 - 12:50pm

Pinoy engineer's keychain microscope wins national James Dyson Award

By Kristofer Purnell | September 16, 2023 - 12:50pm
Engineer Jeremy de Leon is the national winner of the 2023 James Dyson for his invention the Make-roscope, a keychain...
Gadgets
fbtw
6 tips on how to make the most of your mobile data
September 14, 2023 - 2:20pm

6 tips on how to make the most of your mobile data

By Dolly Dy-Zulueta | September 14, 2023 - 2:20pm
Understanding your data consumption can empower you to save and maximize mobile data usage
Gadgets
fbtw
Experience 5G connectivity with vivo on Smart Signature Plans
brandSpace
September 13, 2023 - 1:00pm

Experience 5G connectivity with vivo on Smart Signature Plans

September 13, 2023 - 1:00pm
The vivo V27 5G and the vivo Y36 5G are now available on Smart Signature Plans with exclusive vivo device color options.
Gadgets
fbtw
France orders Apple iPhone 12 sales halted over radiation
September 13, 2023 - 11:00am

France orders Apple iPhone 12 sales halted over radiation

By Agence France-Presse | September 13, 2023 - 11:00am
The ANFR said it "ordered Apple to remove the iPhone 12 from the French market from September 12 due to the model...
Gadgets
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with