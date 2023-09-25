^

Mark your calendar: Powerhouse vivo V29 Series 5G launch set on Sept. 25

September 25, 2023 | 11:04am
Prepare to be dazzled as vivo brings the Christmas spirit early this year with its new ambassador, the renowned Anne Curtis, who will grace the stage and unveil the stunning vivo V29 Series. 
MANILA, Philippines —The moment you've all been waiting for is finally here! vivo is thrilled to invite all Filipinos to join on September 25, 2023, at 7 p.m. for the Grand Launch of the much-anticipated vivo V29 Series 5G. 

This extraordinary event will be streamed live on Facebook, and vivo can't wait to share the excitement with you.

Anne Curtis, an icon of style and grace, perfectly embodies the elegance and innovation that vivo stands for. Her presence promises to make this launch event an unforgettable experience.

But that's not all! vivo has an exciting surprise in store for guests. 

At the Grand Launch, vivo will unveil a groundbreaking partnership with a global sports entity that will set new standards for technology and sports integration. The partnership is poised to redefine the way we experience sports and technology in our daily lives.

To ensure you don't miss out on this spectacular event, RSVP on the official Grand Launch Facebook event page: https://www.facebook.com/events/290748120436173

By joining the event, you will receive notifications and updates leading up to the Grand Launch, ensuring you are among the first to witness this historic moment.

Get ready for a night filled with innovation, entertainment and surprises as vivo unveils the future of mobile technology and photography with the vivo V29 Series 5G. 

