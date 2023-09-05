TECNO teams up with Southeast Asia champs RSG Philippines, hypes local esports community

TECNO’s innovative products will further empower and elevate the gaming lives of local players, giving them richer experiences they will never forget.

Exhilarating adventures in store for gamers, fans, with TECNO’s cutting-edge, high-performance gaming smartphones

MANILA, Philippines — Global premier mobile phone brand TECNO has announced a groundbreaking partnership with local esports team champion RSG Philippines.

Champions of both MPL Philippines Season 9 and MLBB Southeast Asia Cup 2022, the team is set to compete at the upcoming MPL S12 in the Philippines, showcasing their exceptional skills in Mobile Legends: Bang Bang (MLBB).

The unprecedented partnership will bring to the Philippine esports community exhilarating journeys for players and fans alike in the electrifying world of competitive gaming.

"We always innovate on our smartphones. We stop at nothing when it comes to giving customers the best experience when using TECNO smartphones. Our range of products give Filipinos a wide range of options, including top-of-the-line gaming smartphones. We recognize the immense potential within esports, and our collaboration with RSG Philippines is a testament to our commitment to innovation," Jason Wong, TECNO Philippines CEO, said.

"Together, we aim to combine the energy of competitive gaming with the power of cutting-edge technology, fostering a new era of excitement and engagement for fans," he added.

Convergence of the best in both worlds

As a trailblazer in the mobile phone industry, TECNO brings its state-of-the-art devices and commitment to technological advancement to the forefront of esports. This partnership signifies a seamless convergence of gaming prowess and next-generation technology.

With the RSG Philippines MLBB team's partnership with TECNO, the stage is set for a transformative journey that merges the virtual realm with real-world innovation.

"We are thrilled to welcome TECNO as our official title sponsor for MPL Season 12," Jayf Soh, CEO of RSG Philippines, said.

"TECNO's dedication to pushing the boundaries of innovation aligns perfectly with our team's mission to excel and redefine standards in the esports arena. With their support, we are more motivated than ever to achieve greatness and inspire our fans."

As the RSG Philippines MLBB team sets its sights on conquering new horizons, TECNO's sponsorship promises a wealth of opportunities for collaboration, fan engagement and technological integration. This partnership seeks to create unforgettable experiences that resonate with esports enthusiasts and gaming aficionados alike, he added.

TECNO has previously partnered with MLBB and FreeFire, with gamers experiencing the powerful performance of its smartphones.

Its CAMON 20 Pro 5G and POVA 5 Pro series are gamers’ best allies in beating the competition. TECNO smartphones come in a price range that are affordable to gamers, even those on a budget.

TECNO promos, events

TECNO POVA 5 Pro will officially launch in the Philippines on September 7. As a surprise for the fans, TECNO will be having exciting deals and promos during the #TECNOSuperBrandDay on TikTok Shop from September 7 to 11!

Those looking to buy their own POVA 5 Pro will get 1 FREE Gift Box. For those looking to score other TECNO products, you’re in for a treat because you can get discounts as big as 54% off for select items.

On September 7, TECNO will hold the #GoodGameWithPOVA grand tournament at SM North Edsa Annex, in which the champion team will be selected.

The most popular gamers and shoutcasters in the Philippines will be invited to the grand tournament, like Akosi Dogie, Chantelle, Ghost Wrecker and so on.

Lots of freebies and phone giveaways will be given away so stay tuned!

TECNO smartphones are available at the TECNO Mobile Store in Lazada, TECNO Mobile PH Official Store in Shopee, TECNO Mobile PH in TikTok Shop, all TECNO Concept Experience Kiosks and TECNO Partner Retail Stores nationwide.

Editor’s Note: This press release is sponsored by TECNO. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.