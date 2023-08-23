vivo Y27 might be the tech-savvy Filipinos’ perfect companion

With top-tier features, the vivo Y27 aims to deliver a seamless and unparalleled user experience.

MANILA, Philippines — The highly anticipated vivo Y27 officially landed in the Philippines recently, offering an array of cutting-edge features that cater to the needs and desires of tech enthusiasts.

Priced at an astonishing P8,999 and available in two stunning colors, Burgundy Black and Sea Blue, the vivo Y27 is set to redefine your smartphone experience.

Here are some of the key highlights:

44W fast-charging capability. Say goodbye to long charging times. The vivo Y27 boasts an impressive 44W fast charging feature, ensuring that your device is ready to go when you are.

Nighttime charging protection. Rest easy at night knowing that your device is protected while charging, thanks to vivo’s innovative nighttime charging safeguards.

6GB RAM and 6GB extended RAM. Enjoy smooth multitasking and swift app launches with the vivo Y27’s ample 6GB RAM, further extendable to cater to your demanding needs.

Memory Booster. The Memory Booster feature optimizes your phone’s performance by intelligently managing memory usage.

128GB ROM. Store all your photos, videos and apps with ease with the generous 128GB of internal storage.

Expandable storage. Need more space? The vivo Y27 supports up to 1TB of expandable storage through a micro SD card, ensuring you never run out of room for your data.

5000mAh battery. Power through your day with confidence, thanks to the robust 5000mAh battery that keeps you connected and entertained.

IP54 water and dust resistance. Don’t let life’s unexpected moments slow you down. The vivo Y27 is designed to withstand water splashes and dust, adding durability to your device.

Ultra Game Mode. Gamers, rejoice! The Ultra Game Mode feature enhances your gaming experience by optimizing performance and minimizing distractions.

Multi Turbo 5.5. Enjoy blazing fast speeds and superior connectivity with Multi Turbo 5.5, enhancing the overall performance of your device.

Interface Preserver. Keep your interface sleek and smooth with the Interface Preserver feature, which prevents unnecessary UI disruptions.

RAM Booster. The RAM Booster ensures that your device operates at peak performance by intelligently managing RAM usage.

MediaTek Gaming Processor. Get ready for a lag-free gaming experience with the powerful MediaTek gaming processor.

Don't miss out on the opportunity to elevate your smartphone experience with the vivo Y27.

vivo Y27 is now available at vivo’s website, e-commerce platforms such as Shopee, Lazada and TikTok, as well as physical stores nationwide.

Editor’s Note: This press release is sponsored by vivo. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.