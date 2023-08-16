^

Gadgets

vivo Y02t: Ultimate smartphone for Filipinos combining design, functionality

Philstar.com
August 16, 2023 | 2:00pm
vivo Y02t: Ultimate smartphone for Filipinos combining design, functionality
With its exceptional battery life, unique reverse-charging feature and stylish design, vivo Y02t stands out as the perfect companion for the modern lifestyle.
Photo Release

MANILA, Philippines — Introducing the vivo Y02t, a groundbreaking smartphone that seamlessly blends cutting-edge design with unparalleled functionality, catering to the needs of Filipinos.

With its exceptional battery life, unique reverse-charging feature and stylish design, the vivo Y02t stands out as the perfect companion for the modern lifestyle.

Lasts all-day

The heart of the vivo Y02t lies in its remarkable 5,000mAh battery, providing users with a device that lasts all day, eliminating the need for frequent recharges.

Filipinos can now stay connected and productive, even during the busiest days, without worrying about their phone’s battery life.

Can be a power bank

One of the standout features of the vivo Y02t is its innovative reverse-charging capability, effectively transforming the smartphone into a power bank.

This feature allows users to share their device’s battery with other gadgets, making it an ideal solution for those on the go or during emergencies.

Stylish backup phone

Not only does the vivo Y02t excel in functionality, it also captures attention with its sleek and stylish design.

The phone’s aesthetic appeals to the discerning tastes of Filipinos, adding a touch of sophistication to their daily lives.

Its compact form ensures it can be comfortably carried as a backup phone, making it an ideal choice for unexpected moments when a secondary device becomes necessary.

“Filipinos are known for their dynamic and fast-paced lifestyles, and the vivo Y02t is designed to seamlessly integrate into these lifestyles,” shared vivo Philippines in a statement.

“We understand the importance of reliable battery life, the convenience of reverse charging, and the need for a stylish backup phone. The vivo Y02t addresses these needs, making it the ultimate smartphone choice for Filipinos.”

The vivo Y02t’s launch in July marked a new era of innovation, where design and functionality converge to create a smartphone that truly resonates with the needs of the Filipino market. It is not just a device; it’s a statement of style and utility.

 

Get vivo Y02t for only P5,999 at its official website, e-stores such as Shopee, Lazada and TikTok, as well as physical stores nationwide.

vuukle comment

GADGETS

VIVO SMARTPHONES
Philstar
x
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Uniqlo App offers new, special services
13 days ago

Uniqlo App offers new, special services

By C. Mendez Legaspi | 13 days ago
Something big happened to Uniqlo App members last July 7.
Gadgets
fbtw
For only P12,999, get ready to store more with vivo Y36&rsquo;s 256GB ROM
Sponsored
July 31, 2023 - 11:20am

For only P12,999, get ready to store more with vivo Y36’s 256GB ROM

July 31, 2023 - 11:20am
Besides being stylish, the newly launched vivo phone is capable of keeping users productive and entertained.
Gadgets
fbtw
Donny Pangilinan flaunts new P1.5-M big bike
July 28, 2023 - 4:53pm

Donny Pangilinan flaunts new P1.5-M big bike

By Jan Milo Severo | July 28, 2023 - 4:53pm
Kapamilya actor Donny Pangilinan bought an MV Agusta Turismo Veloce 800 Lusso SCS motorcycle. 
Gadgets
fbtw
Timezone upgrades Fun App with more features, perks
July 28, 2023 - 4:18pm

Timezone upgrades Fun App with more features, perks

By Dolly Dy-Zulueta | July 28, 2023 - 4:18pm
The app will continue to offer exclusive deals, rewards, and prizes to users, enhancing their overall experience online and...
Gadgets
fbtw
How to create effective YouTube Shorts content
July 26, 2023 - 12:30pm

How to create effective YouTube Shorts content

By Dolly Dy-Zulueta | July 26, 2023 - 12:30pm
Here’s YouTube’s own take on videos in YouTube Shorts format:
Gadgets
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with