Should this be your next phone? 5 things to like in OPPO Reno10 Pro+ 5G

Jap Tobias - Philstar.com
August 3, 2023 | 6:00pm
Continuing the brand's “Portrait Expert” legacy, the OPPO Reno10 Pro+ 5G pushes mobile portrait photography further, showcasing its commitment to delivering exceptional camera capabilities. 
Philstar.com/Jap Tobias

MANILA, Philippines — Pro power in portrait, design and performance. This is what OPPO promises to deliver with its newest flagship-level portrait expert, the OPPO Reno10 Pro+ 5G.

In a highly anticipated launch, OPPO takes the stage with the newest-generation Reno10 Series 5G in the Philippines, with the Pro+ variant leading the charge among the impressive lineup.

Continuing the brand's “Portrait Expert” legacy, the OPPO Reno10 Pro+ 5G pushes mobile portrait photography further, showcasing its commitment to delivering exceptional camera capabilities. 

However, this flagship device goes beyond just snapping pictures and packs an array of features embodying its “plus” factor. Here are five things to like in the OPPO Reno10 Pro+ 5G.

1. Elegant look

First things first, the OPPO Reno10 Pro+ exudes charm from every angle, boasting a design that leaves no room for doubt.

On the front, you’re immediately welcomed by a 6.74” curved 3D AMOLED display that elegantly curves down on its sides, resulting to a 93.9% screen-to-body ratio. 

Matching this is the elegant and tough 3D glass back panel of the Reno10 Pro+5G, which comes in two stunning color finishes: Glossy Purple and Silvery Gray. 

The unit Philstar.com has is in Silvery Gray variant, which uses the exclusive OPPO Glow process, imparting a subtle metallic texture that’s fingerprint- and scratch-resistant. 

Something new in the Reno10 Pro+ 5G is its two-toned design camera matrix in its new unique “pill-like” shape. The camera area now combines glass and aluminum for extra protection. 

2. Pro-level shooters

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Jap Tobias (@jap.tobias)

It’s not an OPPO Reno smartphone if it’s not packed with highly capable imaging capabilities that speak “Portrait Expert.” After all, this has always been what sets the Reno series apart from other OPPO lines and devices. 

The OPPO Reno10 Pro+ 5G boasts a comprehensive triple rear camera setup in its so-called ultra-Clear Portrait Camera System. It’s made up of:

  • 64MP Telephoto Portrait Camera, the industry's highest megapixel telephoto portrait camera with OIS, 3x Optical zoom and 120x digital zoom. More on this later!
     
  • 50MP Ultra-Clear Main Camera with IMX890 sensor that allows the device to capture clear images with accurate colors and rich details—even at nighttime. Plus, thanks to its OIS technology, you can confidently snap photos and even videos away with less blur. 
     
  • 112° 8MP Ultra-Wide-Angle Camera that delivers exceptional image clarity, and also has anti-facial distortion algorithms for the perfect side portraits or even the trending Gen-Z wide selfies. 

All these cameras work seamlessly, allowing you to shoot clear portraits at any magnification—from 0.6x to 1x, to 3x and even 6x! And you can even push to 120x digital zoom if you need to! On the front, the device also has a 32MP sensor camera, housed within a punch-hole cutout to level up your selfie game. 

3. Portrait Pro, for real

More about the camera, because we can’t get enough of it.

The portrait expert prowess of the OPPO Reno10 Pro+ 5G shines through with the addition of an impressive 64MP periscopic telephoto portrait camera, making it a standout feature in its class.

Arguably the “plus” factor in the OPPO Reno10 Pro+ 5G camera setup, the 64MP telephoto lens is claimed to be the highest spec periscope telephoto camera available on any smartphone ever. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Jap Tobias (@jap.tobias)

Images captured using this telephoto lens delivers photos with good detail. More importantly, edge detection in portrait photos got better without unnecessary blurring to achieve that DSLR-like bokeh background. 

4. Smooth display

The OPPO Reno10 Pro+ 5G offers users a 6.74-inch 1.5K curved AMOLED display with narrow bezels for you to enjoy viewing movies and content from border to border.

The device’s equipped with a 10-bit color display that supports HDR10+ and HDR video playback, and the phone delivers vivid colors and striking contrast levels. 

Additionally, the device boasts a 120Hz dynamic refresh rate and ensures clear visibility even under bright outdoor conditions.

5. Pro in speed, power

Beneath the sleek exterior, the OPPO Reno10 Pro+ 5G thrives on a robust Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 octa-core processor. With an impressive 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM, the device excels in multitasking capabilities, while providing ample storage options of up to 256GB.

And, of course, powered by its very own ColorOS 13, OPPO says as many as 44 apps can be opened at a single time on Reno10 Pro+ 5G without resulting in lag or data loss from application overloading.

It also packs a 4,700mAH battery and a fast charging capability. The super-charged 100W SUPERVOOCTM allows charging from 1% to 50% in 9 minutes and 30 seconds, and to 100% in less than 30 minutes.

Experience what it means to be PRO

No doubt, OPPO Reno10 Pro+ 5G impresses with its powerful features and remarkable capabilities. It’s a smartphone that effortlessly combines elegance and innovation practicality in every aspect—from the display and cameras, down to its UI and speed. 

 

Pre-orders for the OPPO Reno10 Series 5G are open until August 10, with perks and freebies. Online purchases can be made via e-comm stores such as Lazada and Shopee.

The OPPO Reno10 Series 5G will also soon be available in selected Globe stores, OPPO concept stores and Smart stores nationwide.

