Uniqlo App offers new, special services

C. Mendez Legaspi - Philstar.com
August 3, 2023 | 2:07pm
Like its clothes, the app is “Made Better For All,” with members enjoying benefits.
MANILA, Philippines — Something big happened to Uniqlo App members last July 7.

As part of the of the Japanese retail giant’s first-ever “App Members Month Celebration” in the Philippines, members had access to the different activations showcasing the features of the app, additional limited-edition novelty items, and freebies from partner brands.

The festivity, held in SM Megamall Fashion Hall from July 7 to 9, was the brand's way of showing its gratitude to Filipinos who continuously use the online platform to shop for their favorite Heattech sweaters, that viral Round Mini Shoulder Bag, or the new collaboration shirts with Studio Ghibli.

Launched in 2020 for a more convenient, safer and more elevated means to shop, Uniqlo.com now has new and improved services with special features within the app.

“We launched (the app) three years ago with our customers in mind, providing an avenue where they can conveniently shop for their LifeWear favorites anytime and anywhere,” said Uniqlo Philippines Chief Operating Officer Geraldine Sia.

“This year, we aim to continue improving their shopping experience with its better features and benefits that will provide a more seamless purchasing process through their phones up to receiving their orders at their doorsteps fast and hassle-free."

Like its clothes, the app is “Made Better For All,” with members enjoying benefits from online-exclusive features such as getting exclusive sizes from XS to 3XL on preferred tops and bottoms and have access to a wide array of colors; checking online and in-store inventory in real time; and getting items altered for the fit.

Other special services include receiving customized updates on LifeWear favorites; assessing ratings and reviews of other App members; and availing themselves of Next Day Delivery. Through Click and Collect, members get free shipping. For more updates and information, visit Uniqlo.com/ph. Download the app via the Google Play Store or Apple Store.

