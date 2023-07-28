Donny Pangilinan flaunts new P1.5-M big bike

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actor Donny Pangilinan bought an MV Agusta Turismo Veloce 800 Lusso SCS motorcycle.

In his Instagram account, Donny posted photos of him purchasing the big bike.

"The Turismo Veloce Lusso SCS by @mvagusta_philippines. What should I name her??" he captioned the post.

His uncle Gary Valenciano commented on Donny's post, suggesting a name.

"Call her Beauty…even if she’s quite a beast!!!!" Gary said.

According to the brand's website, the MV Agusta Turismo Veloce 800 Lusso SCS is priced at EUR24,750 or around P1.5 million.

Apart from his new motorcycle, Donny has Kawasaki Z650 RS 50th Anniversary Edition, which he purchased in 2022.

