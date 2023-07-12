Sneak peek at vivoâ€™s newest premium-looking, budget phone

^

Sneak peek at vivo’s newest premium-looking, budget phone

July 12, 2023 | 5:19pm
vivo Y02t is said to be slim, trendy and an upgraded version of Y02s in terms of performance.
MANILA, Philippines — vivo is set to introduce another entry-level phone with a premium design this July 22. What to expect? It is said to be slim, trendy and an upgraded version of Y02s in terms of performance.

vivo Y02t, the new addition to the Y Series lineup, is said to sport a 2.5D unibody with 8.49mm thickness to bring the most comfortable grip.

Just like vivo Y02s, the Y02t is expected to have a 5,000mAh battery capacity for long-lasting power and endless fun. According to vivo, a single full charge may deliver up to 18 hours of nonstop online high-definition video streaming.

It is tipped that the vivo Y02t will have a 5V/1A reverse charging feature, which can turn the phone into a power bank and cover other devices when out and about.

It comes in three colors—Cosmic Grey, Sunset Gold, and Orchid Blue. The back panel is allegedly made in a new nano-grade material spray coating process that gives the surface a matte appearance but is smooth to hold. The design also means resistance to fingerprints and scratches.

The upcoming vivo Y02t may have the same MediaTek Helio P35 chipset as Y02s but will offer 4GB RAM, up to 4GB extended RAM, and 64GB storage that is expandable to 1TB. Expect a smooth experience with some favorite apps with these features.

The exact pricing of the vivo Y02t has yet to be announced, but it is scheduled to be released in the Philippines soon.

 

