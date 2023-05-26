Why ‘smart’ appliances, online hauls not always ‘smart’ buys – Appliance brand VPs

Electric fan, ice maker, blender and waffle maker are just some of the must-have appliances for summer.

MANILA, Philippines — With summer in full swing, despite occasional typhoons, Filipinos cannot live without electric fans, which is why it was the first ever product and has remained as the top bestseller of Filipino appliance brand Hanabishi since the company’s inception over 30 years ago, the brand’s Vice President (VP) for Purchasing and Merchandising Jevon Ong told Philstar.com.

According to Ron Villanueva, who is part of the company’s marketing team, having electric fans at home used to be a status symbol when Hanabishi first started in 1986.

“Nu’ng panahon na hindi pa uso ang aircon ng sasakyan, tapos ang magkaro’n ng aircon status symbol sa bahay. Ang magkaro’n ng tatlong electric fans sa bahay ay status symbol. So dumating ang Hanabishi,” he recalled.

“Hanabishi was founded in October 1986 – medyo magulo pero isa ang common denominator nu’n sa atin ngayon sa Pilipinas. Nu’ng panahon na ‘yun, napaka-init... Nasa tropical country kasi tayo.”

Through the years, however, many new technologies have since been introduced, including inverter air-conditioning units and “smart” appliances. But according to Jevon, going “smart” is not always the smartest option, first of all, because the added feature might give a little help but pose a big blow for the price.

“Smart or automated appliances, nakatingin naman kami right now sa mga gan’un, but ‘yung prices. Sa prices kasi, mid-(range) kami, parang pang-masa talaga. Eh ‘yung markets for those (smart appliances) are so expensive pa eh. Mga technology ‘di pa yata ganu’n ka-widely used kaya mahal masyado. Pero eventually, ‘pag bumaba ‘yan, (we can adopt). Kailangan ng (economics of) scale para bumaba,” he explained in a recent exclusive interview with Philstar.com.

According to him, there are some products they have experimented with automation, such as their best-selling electric fans, but sometimes these technologies “do not make sense.”

“For example, electric fan… i-o-on mo sa app mo. Pero minsan, it doesn’t make sense eh. ‘Pag umuwi ka sa bahay, pipindutin mo lang ‘yung electric fan eh. And the price would increase by 50% or times two ‘yung price because of the software involved,” he explained.

“Plus, number two, ‘yung Internet connectivity... It’s unreliable. Minsan nawawala.”

He proudly declared that all of their products pass through Product Safety (PS) and Import Commodity Clearance (ICC) standards provided by local facilities that do testing for each of the company’s products before being released to the market, unlike some appliances available online.

The ICC sticker, said the Department of Trade and Industry, serves as the consumer’s guide and assurance that their purchase is certified to be of good quality and safe.

“May ibang mga like online ganu’n, wala na silng mga ICC, PS, wala na silang mga ganu’n. So hindi mo maga-guarantee ‘yung safety mo sa bahay mo nu’n. Baka mag-shortcut sila like wala silang fuse sa mga electric fans nila. ‘Pag nagshort ‘yun, will catch fire… medyo dangerous s’ya,” Jevon explained on why it is important that appliances should have an ICC sticker and other safety certifications.

“Kasi ang appliance, 'di pwedeng 'yung mura lang, pwede na eh. Kasi sinasaksak mo 'yan. So kailangan quality talaga,” seconded Candice Ong-Ang, Jevon’s sister and the company’s Vice President for Operations, in the same interview with Philstar.com.

But it doesn’t mean that their company has not adopted new technologies, and these include appliances such as electric oven, two-in-one water dispenser and ice maker and “desugaring” rice cooker – all of which they claim to be among the first to introduce in the country.

“S’yempre mas gusto natin for practicality… like ‘yung technology, high-tech nga, pero pwedeng hindi naman praktikal ‘pagdating sa bahay. It’s just for a very small segment,” said Candice, noting that while some of their appliances like the “desugaring” rice cooker for the health-conscious are not exclusive to the brand, these being carried also by other brands only means that these are backed by studies with assurance of effectiveness.

Instead of a refrigerator with a separate ice dispenser that is so expensive, the company is also arguably the first to introduce a more affordable ice maker that you can even move around easier unlike a refrigerator, said Candice.

“Bilib ako sa kanila kasi lahat ng appliances na maiisip mo, meron,” said one of the brand’s celebrity endorsers, Vic Sotto, at the recent press launch.

“Washing machine ko… Mga electric fan ko… Pati garden soil ko, Hanabishi!” he quipped.

