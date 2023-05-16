Xencelabs unveils new Pen Display 24 Studio Series in San Francisco

The Pen Display 24 Studio Series made its public debut at the Game Developers Conference.

MANILA, Philippines — Having a 24-inch digital drawing display can definitely enhance drawing experience, artists’ productivity, workflow customization and ergonomics.

Thus Xencelabs Technologies Ltd. is giving artists a new creative choice with its Pen Display 24 Studio Series.

The new drawing display joins the company’s full line of professional digital design tools, including its Pen Tablet Medium, Pen Tablet Small and the Quick Keys customizable remote—creating a comprehensive portfolio of professional drawing tools available for creative communities worldwide.

The new drawing display made its public debut at the Game Developers Conference last March 22 to 24 in San Francisco, California.

The Pen Display 24 offers a range of capabilities compared to competitive offerings, including enhanced glare reduction and fingerprint resistance, an edge-to-edge drawing surface and a natural drawing experience.

It also has Pantone Color and SkinTone validation, VESA mount flexibility, silent and fanless operation and a security slot for the Kensington MicroSaver 2.0 lock.

“Since we launched our first product, we’ve constantly looked for new ways to improve the creative workflow,” Michael Thompson, head of Global Product at Xencelabs, said.

“We listened to artists and their input is reflected in the Pen Display’s design: stunning display fidelity, excellent drawing experience, superior ergonomics and more. This device is designed for maximum productivity, adapting to the user’s preferences, not the other way around.”

The product comes with all key accessories, including a Tilt Stand, to let users start working immediately after downloading their preferred driver (Mac, PC or Linux) and plugging in the display.

The Linux driver works similarly to the Windows and Mac drivers and has full functionality.

Key features and benefits

Studio quality drawing experience

The display features edge-to-edge tempered glass with Xencelabs’ Super-AG Etching for exceptional glare and reflection reduction, delivering clarity even in bright rooms with overhead lighting.

The continuous surface is uninterrupted by buttons or seams. An anti-fingerprint coating reduces streaking and smudges caused by everyday use. The etched glass screen provides the right amount of friction for a natural drawing feel.

Two pen sizes are provided to fit different sized hands and preferences. One pen comes with three buttons, while the other has two buttons, and each has an eraser.

Brilliant imagery and color performance

The Pen Display delivers 1.07 billion colors for accurate color reproduction. Its 4K ultra-high definition resolution (up to 3840 x 2160) contributes to an improved workflow, as images that are enlarged several times still retain clarity and sharpness, helpful when sketching details.

The display supports six industry-standard color spaces.

Increased productivity

The included Xencelabs Quick Keys can be attached to anywhere on the side of the Pen Display 24 making it easy to find a comfortable location. It allows artists to incorporate shortcut keys into their workflow through an easy-to-use interface.

The integrated OLED display lets users see button assignments at a glance. There can be up to 40 shortcuts per application using the set button which allows users to group eight keys into five different sets.

A Virtual Tablet Mode allows pen control of multiple displays. Users can drag or manipulate objects from one display to the other using just the pen.

Ergonomics

The included Tilt Stand enables the Xencelabs Pen Display 24 to be tilted comfortably at any angle between 16 and 72 degrees and is easily adjusted with one hand.

A standard VESA mount (100 x 100mm) allows the lightweight (5.8 kg / 12.8 lbs) Pen Display 24 to be easily used with additional stand options, such as an arm, with no adapter needed.

An adjustable clip holds the Quick Keys in place and allows it to be attached anywhere along the four sides of the display for maximum comfort and usefulness.

The Pen Display is designed for silent operation, with a magnesium alloy rear housing that dissipates heat and eliminates the need for a fan.

For more information about Xencelabs and the new Pen Display 24, visit www.xencelabs.com.