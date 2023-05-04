Don't miss out! vivo joins Shopee 5.5 Summer Sale

The V27 Series features the innovative Aura Portrait Algorithm with the Sony IMX766V sensor to amp up your selfie games and produce studio-quality photos anytime and anywhere.

MANILA, Philippines — Summer is sizzling with vivo deals of up to 45% off when you buy from its official store on Shopee from May 4 to 5.

Get up to a P2,000 discount on vivo's newest V27 Series lineup: V27 5G and V27e, known as the Aura Portrait Master.

Also, you may catch some exclusive but limited freebies worth P4,000. A fitness tracker, VIP card, and true wireless stereo (TWS) colorful earbuds are up for grabs if you purchase any variant of the vivo V27 Series during the promo period.

Summer is getting more intense with vivo Y35 biggest price cut from P14,999 to P12,599—only available on Shope 5.5 Summer Sale. With this phone, enjoy long-lasting usage with its 5000mAh battery capacity. It is also powered by 44W FastCharge technology to enable you to recharge #QuickAsAFlash.

Add V27 5G, V27e, and Y35 to your Shopee carts now and check out through SpayLater with 0% interest up to three months during the promo period.

Check the table below for other amazing vivo phones you can add to your carts.

Model Price (Php) Y02 4,799 Y02a 4,799 Y02s 3 32 5,299 Y02s 3 64 5,499 Y16 4 64 6,499 Y16 4 128 7,499 Y22s 4 128 9,499 Y22s 8 128 10,999 X80 45,999 Y01 4,599 Y35 12,599 V25e 15,999 V25 21,599 V25 Pro 27,499 Y73 10,999 Y76 5G 11,599 T1x 7,499 Y15s 4,599 Y33s 9,999 Y15A 5,999 Y21T 7,999 Y1s 4,399 Y12s 4,999 Y12A 4,999 Y20i 5,999 Y31 9,499 V15 Pro 13,599 V21e 10,499 V21 5G 13,499 V23 e 15,499 V23 5G 19,499