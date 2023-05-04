^

Don't miss out! vivo joins Shopee 5.5 Summer Sale

Philstar.com
May 4, 2023 | 9:45am
The V27 Series features the innovative Aura Portrait Algorithm with the Sony IMX766V sensor to amp up your selfie games and produce studio-quality photos anytime and anywhere.
Photo Release

MANILA, Philippines — Summer is sizzling with vivo deals of up to 45% off when you buy from its official store on Shopee from May 4 to 5.

Get up to a P2,000 discount on vivo's newest V27 Series lineup: V27 5G and V27e, known as the Aura Portrait Master.

Also, you may catch some exclusive but limited freebies worth P4,000. A fitness tracker, VIP card, and true wireless stereo (TWS) colorful earbuds are up for grabs if you purchase any variant of the vivo V27 Series during the promo period.

Summer is getting more intense with vivo Y35 biggest price cut from P14,999 to P12,599—only available on Shope 5.5 Summer Sale. With this phone, enjoy long-lasting usage with its 5000mAh battery capacity. It is also powered by 44W FastCharge technology to enable you to recharge #QuickAsAFlash.

Add V27 5G, V27e, and Y35 to your Shopee carts now and check out through SpayLater with 0% interest up to three months during the promo period. 

Check the table below for other amazing vivo phones you can add to your carts.

Model

Price (Php)

Y02

4,799

Y02a

4,799

Y02s 3 32

5,299

Y02s 3 64

5,499

Y16 4 64

6,499

Y16 4 128

7,499

Y22s 4 128

9,499

Y22s 8 128

10,999

X80

45,999

Y01

4,599

Y35

12,599

V25e

15,999

V25

21,599

V25 Pro

27,499

Y73

10,999

Y76 5G

11,599

T1x

7,499

Y15s

4,599

Y33s

9,999

Y15A

5,999

Y21T

7,999

Y1s

4,399

Y12s

4,999

Y12A

4,999

Y20i

5,999

Y31

9,499

V15 Pro

13,599

V21e

10,499

V21 5G

13,499

V23 e

15,499

V23 5G

19,499

 

Wait! A more exciting reward awaits you. Experience cinematic moments with vivo X80, available with P6,000 off voucher during the summer sale.

Don't second guess and elevate your lifestyle with vivo! Tune in on Shopee from May 4 to 5 and get ready to have huge savings from your vivo favorites.

1 hour ago

1 hour ago
