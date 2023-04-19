Xiaomi launches Redmi Note 12 series that is cool for your budget — here are specs, features, prices

Just in time for the summer, the new Redmi devices bring in an impressive array of specs and features that enable more users to “live vivid” and enjoy every day in high definition—all at a cool price point for the budget of consumers.

MANILA, Philippines — Xiaomi launched its latest Redmi Note 12 series on April 13 at the Manila Marriott Hotel, promising a new line of smartphones that capture the interest of Filipinos looking for high-performing devices at a reasonable price.

Ready to “live vivid” and make the most of the summer? Here’s a rundown of everything Xiaomi announced last week.

Resolution revolution: Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G, Pro+ 5G

Photo Release Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G and Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G

Taking the spotlight in the new Redmi line are the Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G and the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G, which pack features that punch far above their asking price.

Display

In both devices, Xiaomi brought in the 120Hz Flow AMOLED displays, Dolby Vision® and Dolby Atmos® supported, ensuring that users enjoy and bask in a silky smooth visual experience. This also complements their flexible P-OLED materials, enabling slimmer bezels for a more premium feel.

Additionally, both devices sport 6.67" displays made of advanced flexible materials and can increase brightness and display a greater range of colors, higher contrast and more seamless output.

Camera

While the Redmi 12 Pro 5G and Redmi 12 Pro+ 5G variants look seemingly identical, it is in the photography department where Xiaomi defines the “+” factor.

The Redmi 12 Pro+ 5G houses the brand's most powerful camera system, featuring a 200MP main camera with ultra-high resolution IMX766 sensor, OIS and 7P lens. The main shooter is accompanied by an 8mp ultra-wide and 2mp macro camera for impressive shots even in low-light scenarios.

Photo Release Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G Cameras

According to Xiaomi, this camera set, coupled with state-of-the-art algorithms, gives users the power to create with the highest clarity, details and accuracy.

Meanwhile, the Redmi 12 Pro+ 5G has a more laid-back but awe-inspiring camera set. It features a 50MP Sony IMX766 Sensor with OIS in the main camera, an 8mp ultra-wide camera, a macro camera, and a 16mp front camera—putting aspiring mobile photography pros a few shots away from the perfect shot.

Performance and power

Photo Release Mobile Legends World Champions ECHO Philippines vouching for the performance of Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G

Under the hood of both devices is a MediaTek Dimensity 1080 5G chipset, giving it the power to provide a stable yet vivid experience.

For the battery, both models pack a 5,000mAh battery for all-day usage. The Redmi 12 Pro+ 5G model, however, edges out the non-plus variant in charging speed with 120W HyperCharge, while the latter has a 67W fast charge.

The 120W HyperCharge is said to be capable of fully charging its 5,000 mAH battery in just 19 minutes, while the 67W fast charge can provide 51% charge in 15 minutes.

Variants, prices and freebies

The Redmi Note 12 Pro+5G (8+256GB) retails at P21,999 and is bundled with a complimentary Redmi Buds 3 Lite as part of the pre-order promo from April 15 to 21. Available colors are Obsidia Black, Onyx White and Iceberg Blue.

The Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G (8+128GB) is priced at P16,999, and the 8+256GB model at P17,999, including a free Redmi Buds 3 Lite for pre-order customers. Available colors are Stardust Purple, Glacier Blue and Onyx Black.

Bang for the buck: Redmi Note 12

Besides the two Pro 5G phones, Xiaomi also unveiled the Redmi Note 12, its most budget-friendly device in the line-up. But make no mistake, with its attractive price tag; this device is well-raved by Redmi users.

With a starting price of only P8,999, Xiaomi did not hold back from putting in some of the well-loved features of 12 pro models in this budget device.

Display

This Note 12 also has a 6.67'' AMOLED display like the other models, making an impressive and eye-catching OLED display even more affordable to everyone. It comes with a 120Hz refresh rate, making scrolling and navigating through apps buttery smooth.

Performance and power

Photo Release Niana Guerrero flexing her Redmi Note 12

Regarding power, Redmi Note 12 has a Snapdragon 685 Mobile Platform that facilitates smooth and seamless operations and multitasking.

The chip also helps power efficiency, allowing users to maximize its 5,000 mAh battery. But even so, Note 12 is still supported by its 33W fast charge capability making charging the least of your concerns.

Camera

In the camera department, Redmi features an AI-powered triple camera with several functional abilities, like filters and the Night Mode feature, for a fantastic image-snapping experience day and night.

According to Xiaomi, the Redmi Note 12 puts the kind of camera power once reserved for flagship phones in more users’ hands at budget-friendly prices.

Prices, variants and freebies

There are three distinct variants of the Redmi Note 12 available. The 4+128GB model, exclusively available at authorized Xiaomi online stores, is priced at P8,999.

On the other hand, the 6+128GB and 8+128GB versions can be purchased from all authorized online and retail stores, priced at P9,999 and P10,999, respectively.

Colors available are Ice Blue, Mint Green and Onyx Gray. These models are currently open for pre-orders, and buyers will receive a 1000mAh Xiaomi Powerbank as a complimentary gift.

Live vivid and enjoy your days in high definition by purchasing the Redmi Note 12 series on its official website.

Focus on fitness: Redmi Watch 3

Also making its way to the market is the newest Redmi Watch 3, a new companion as users achieve their fitness goals this summer.

Design and display

The Redmi Watch 3 boasts a large, crystal-clear 1.75” AMOLED display, made to ensure readability in bright sunlight.

The new fitness watch’s design has a high-gloss metal finish that gives it a premium look and feel, which is available in two color options: Black and Ivory.

Additionally, the Redmi Watch 3 has two special edition straps and more than 200 pre-installed watch faces to let users wear their best self, whatever mood, attitude and taste they have.

Features

The new lifestyle device has a built-in GPS and 5ATM water resistance that you can use while swimming. It also supports five major satellite positioning systems and 121 sports modes, including six automatically recognized ones.

The Redmi Watch 3 also lets you monitor essential details about your health, such as blood oxygen, heart rate, sleep and more. The watch has a reliable battery life of up to 12 days to keep you always on the go.

Additionally, the new watch has an HD speaker and a noise-canceling microphone for smooth and clear Bluetooth calls.

Price

Redmi Watch 3 will be available for a standard retail price of P4,999, but early-bird customers may get it for just P4,499 during the early bird promo period from April 15 to 23, 2023, via Xiaomi official channels.

Ready to start your fitness journey? Check out the new Redmi Watch 3 on Shopee or Lazada!