â€˜Inspiration: Aheadâ€™ event spotlights how OPPO sets itself apart in crowded tech market

‘Inspiration: Ahead’ event spotlights how OPPO sets itself apart in crowded tech market

MANILA, Philippines — From smartphones to lifestyle gadgets, the success of modern technology products lies in their ability to seamlessly integrate into the daily lives of people.

As they say, technology is only truly innovative if it’s created with the user’s needs and experiences in mind. For smart device brand OPPO, this is exactly what they want to do.

Smart device brand OPPO recently brought its “Inspiration: Ahead” mantra to life at the BGC Amphitheater, showcasing its latest smartphones and devices to its users while highlighting its commitment to innovation, openness, elegance and technology.

Not only did the event allow guests and OPPO fans to try the brand’s latest devices Find N2 Flip and Reno 8T 5G, but it also gave them a chance to get up close and personal with the brand’s ambassadors and content creators and participate in interactive booths.

Inspiration behind future-forward innovations

In 2021, OPPO embraced a new brand proposition: “Inspiration Ahead,” referring to how the brand shows confidence and poise as it moves forward and onward.

It is this vision that ushered the brand into developing cutting-edge technologies, especially in mobile photography, as seen in the Hasselblad camera capabilities in the Find N2 Flip and the 108 MP Portrait Camera and Microlens technology of the OPPO Reno8 T 5G.

As one of the leading smartphone brands in the world, it is the mission of OPPO to inspire a better future and continue pushing the envelope in mobile technology. But the question is, what — or who — is the inspiration behind all this ambition?

For OPPO, the answer is simple: their users.

According to Billy Zhang, OPPO president of overseas sales and service, “OPPO has to take the user experience as the first priority.”

“Our most concern is whether the users are satisfied with the purchasing products and will they boldly recommend friends to buy OPPO, or will continue to buy OPPO products next time,” he added.

Zhang noted that for OPPO, user experience and user satisfaction are more important than brand ranking and sharing, as the goal has always been to provide Filipinos with technology that satisfies their needs.

Moving in a crowded tech market

In the process of its innovation, OPPO cites how user feedback guides its growth within an undeniably crowded tech market — manifested in every phone, gadget, or software update it rolls out.

Photo Release Billy Zhang, AVP & president of overseas sales & services

“In terms of product definition and software adaptation, we have made more in-depth improvements based on usage feedback, continuing to customize a premium user experience for the Filipino market in the future,” Zhang noted.

This is also why events like “Inspiration Ahead” are being held, to remove the barriers that separate Filipino users from technology and get them closer to the latest innovations made to serve and improve their lives.

As part of this bigger vision, OPPO has recently launched its most innovative phone to date — Find N2 Flip, a stylish, pocket-sized device packed with powerful features and superior camera technology made for its passionate users.

Photo Release OPPO Find N2 Flip

This device, Zhang said, will bring to Filipinos an all-around upgrade of the user experience.

“This shows our goal has always been to create the best products that delight our users, not necessarily to be the first in the market, but the best,” Zhang enthused.

Inspiring a ‘smarter life’ for Filipinos

During the “Inspiration: Ahead” event, Public Relations and CRM Head Joanarc Sales expounded on OPPO’s vision to change the world and the lives of Filipinos.

“Inspiration Ahead means we will always work hard to bring the kindness of technology to the world. We aim to use technology to make the world a happier place, as we collaborate with our partners and of [our users] to rise to the challenges of the day,” she said.

“Through innovation and inspiration, we believe that we can help the society overcome anything to build a better future together,” Sales added.

Embodying the “Inspiration Ahead” Mantra, Sales was proud to share OPPO has made incredible progress in 2022, which saw the growth of the company’s operation to over 60 countries and regions worldwide. OPPO now also has a network of over 290,000 retail stores, and every month, it serves more than 500 million active users.

Additionally, the brand’s new phones and IoT devices are enabling Filipinos to create all-new experiences every day, made possible by its comprehensive software and services portfolio, including its ColorOS.

“We never stop in our mission to create better products and services for all of you. We will continue to invest in capturing the benefits of more integrated hardware and software solutions while extending our in-depth and open-minded collaborations with industry partners,” Sales shared.

“Together, we are delivering smart and seamlessly connected experiences for multiple scenarios, empowering everyone to enjoy the benefits of a smarter life,” she concluded. — JAP TOBIAS