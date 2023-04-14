Review: New smartphone has built-in microscope, takes great photos even on rainy days

MANILA, Philippines — It was supposed to be an idyllic prelude to a summer getaway, but it turned out to be a different adventure when Bulusan Lake was shrouded in mist and the visitors were taking "wet look" shots instead of their planned kayaking selfies.

Located at the southeast flank of Mount Bulusan in Sorsogan, the lake typically looks like a body of still water surrounded by a thick foliage. Colorful kayaks serve as the pop of color for countless souvenir photos of visitors who want to experience the lake on most days that there is no downpour.

With plans foiled, would those selfies still turn out good with such a dreary weather in place?

Clear images

For those who have a digital single-lens reflex (DSLR) camera, this should not be a problem. But carrying one, even the mirrorless types, is not the option for most especially in the day and age of smartphones.

Not all smartphones are made the same. Entry-level ones may not be best for these weather conditions. The ultra expensive ones would be ideal, but for those who do not have the cash to spare, the mid-range brands could have the features of the upper-tier brands but with less cost.

This is where the recently launched Oppo Reno 8T 5G comes handy. Launched early March this year, the newest Reno phone by Oppo said it has a good set of user-friendly camera features that can make any photo look better, especially for those who are "point-and-shoot" picture takers.

The unit features the first 108MP Portrait Camera in the Reno Series plus a 40x Microlens, a 2MP Depth Camera and a 32MP Selfie Camera. One of the technologies it features is the NonaPixel Plus, which is said to combine nine pixels into one giant pixel that can take in as much as light as possible.

Bulusan Lake on a dreary day looks like this as captured by the phone:

Novelty microscope

Apart from its promise of quality pictures thanks to its camera, Oppo Reno 8T 5G features a novely item for those who like to see what the naked eye cannot see.

With up to 40 times magnification, the Microlens features serves as a user's handy microscope for exploring the tiniest details of a leaf or the intricate interwoven parts of a braided straw.

Flowers, landscapes and selfies can look alive with careful manipulation of the phone's features. Even without manipulation and just holding the phone with its Dual Micro-Curved Design can still generate favorable images worthy of an Instagram or Facebook post.

It can also last for three days if not in heavy use, like streaming or gaming with its 4,800mAh large battery that can last for up to 389 hours of standby. Like all Oppo units, it comes with the SuperVooc fast charging technology, which can get a 100% full charge in just 44 minutes, while a five-minute charge is enough to enjoy 5.59 hours of phone calls or 3.56 hours of videos.

It might be summer now with all the vacations up ahead. If carrying professional cameras is not on the agenda, investing in a reasonably priced smartphone with all the requisite high-quality camera features can be the best option for all those picture-perfect summer getaway souvenir photos.

RELATED: Fueled by creativity inspired by passion