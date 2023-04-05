^

It’s here! Flaunt your best aura with #TheAuraPortraitMaster vivo V27 5G for P24,999

April 5, 2023 | 9:00am
Starting April 11, the vivo V27 5G may now be purchased in vivo’s online and offline stores nationwide!
MANILA, Philippines — Gather all your artsy friends and schedule a photo walk in the city or backyard photoshoot with the #TheAuraPortraitMaster vivo V27, the latest premium smartphone from vivo.

Arm yourself with vivo’s latest offering as you dive into the magical world of smartphone photography! Have the power of a studio-quality camera for professionally looking photoshoots any time of the day plus all the benefits of an efficient and reliable digital and life tool for P24,999!

Let the Aura Light match your vibe

Aura light on vs. Aura light off

Pose as the model or be the creative director and let your imagination run wild as vivo takes the usual camera flash and turns it into the innovative ring light powered by the Aura Portrait Algorithm and the SONY IMX766V sensor.

Now, every photograph taken during the day and at night will look like they have been done in a professional studio.

Celebrate life in all of its forms and don’t forget to document them as you go along! Maximize the power of the vivo V27’s EIS+OIS Dual Stabilization, and make sure that all of last night’s memories are intact, no matter how carefree or impromptu they may be.

Turn your random ideas into cinematic or meme-worthy content pieces using the vivo V27’s 50MP Eye Auto Focus (AF) vlogging camera. Casually zoom in and out for a dramatic effect, and worry not about pixelated footage. Just let your imagination and this phone’s wide range of enhancement tools guide you.

Sleek and reliable—that sure sounds like you!

For those who want to be perceived as understated yet commanding, the vivo V27 is the perfect digital tool and accessory for you. As most brands go bigger, vivo is going the other way with its slim and smooth 3D curved design which is just 7.36mm thin. That’s a silky-smooth feel at the palm of your hand without  display and screen edges compromised.

Your eyes are not fooling you, the vivo V27 is actually changing its colors when placed under the sun. Seamlessly witness as your light green phone turns into the precious emerald green color powered by another vivo-exclusive, the Photochromic technology.

Personal entertainment system however you like it

Yes, your vivo V27 is also a personal entertainment system. It’s a cinema, gaming and music streaming tool wrapped in one stylish build.

At 120Hz refresh rate, watching films becomes an event on its own instead of a background activity as you eat your lunch or dinner. With its Game Boost Mode, who can’t say you’re not running away from the fire with battle-wretched soldiers or fighting brain-hungry zombies? Powered by Extended RAM 3.0, you get up to 12GB RAM with 8GB Extended RAM and 256GB ROM for a continuous session with no lags to interrupt your immersive experience.

Power through long hours of intensive game or movie marathon and trust that the vivo V27 can keep up! Equipped with 66W FastCharge technology with doubled battery lifespan of 4,600mAh, you can go from 1-50% of power in just 19 minutes, so you can continue your movie or games session with ease.

Don’t pass up on this amazing offering! Be #TheAuraPortraitmaster and experience the difference yourself. 

 

Visit any of vivo’s offline stores or vivo’s official website, Shopee, Lazada and TikTok shops to get yours.

