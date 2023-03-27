You can now take home #AuraPortraitMaster vivo V27 Series via credit cards, Home Credit

MANILA, Philippines — You’ve been working hard, juggling your day job and side hustles and being more disciplined with your expenses. Now you’re thinking of getting a new smartphone but don’t want to spend all your hard-earned savings.

It’s about time you reward yourself with the latest addition to vivo’s premium smartphone lineup—the #AuraPortraitMaster vivo V27 series. And you can now purchase it via Home Credit or your credit card.

Get it through Home Credit

Both committed to helping Filipinos with their tech and lifestyle needs, vivo and Home Credit Philippines partnered to offer flexible payment terms and low monthly installment rates.

Choose which installment plan works best for you, whether that’s nine, 12 or 18 months. Use the My Home Credit app for faster, easier and better integrated loan transactions.

vivo V27e: Start your smartphone photography journey and get this premium phone for as low as 10% initial down payment and 0% interest rate. Choose a flexible installment term of up to 18 months. That’s only P877 a month!

vivo V27 5G: Show off your vlogging skills. Grab the vivo V27 5G variant with EIS+OIS Dual Ultra-Stabilization and Sony IMX766V for vivid footages for as low as P1,289 a month. Even better, get it for an initial down payment as low as 10% and up to 18 months installment.

Earn rewards with your credit card

Major credit card providers also let you purchase this new must-have phone without the hassle. What’s more, earn rewards and build your credit score as you purchase the vivo V27 Series.

vivo V27e: Experience a great deal and pay as low as P708.29 monthly for up to 24 months installments—and that’s with 0% interest, too.

Now you can wear this stylish phone with a minimalist design, thin grip and flat frame, and seamlessly pair it with your work or casual attire.

vivo V27 5G: Grab this exciting deal and pay as low as P1,041.63 per month up to 24 months at 0% interest. Experience an immersive gaming session without lag and unexpected performance malfunction as the vivo V27 Series is powered by MediaTek D7200.

This high-end processor promises performance boost, quicker processing speed and significantly lower power consumption over the previous generation.

Your very own pocket studio

It doesn’t hurt to treat yourself to a reliable and stylish all-around digital partner as you work for the life that you want.

The vivo V27 series has 256GB ROM with 12GB plus up to 8GB Extended RAM, the biggest extended RAM in this price range, and unique photochromic technology.

Sporting a 7.36mm lightweight and slim 3D curved screen, the thinnest in vivo V series history, the vivo V27 5G does not only provide an ultra-thin grip, it also gives an immersive movie and gaming experience in full-view display.

Experience the change the aura light makes and seamlessly turn ordinary-looking portraits into professional ones whatever the lighting situation may be.

Start the personal vlog you’ve always dreamed with this phone’s 50MP Eye AF selfie camera and vlog movie mode, which guides the user throughout the entire vlogging proces—from planning, shooting to editing.

Maximize the power of your pocket studio with an all-day 4,600 mAh battery + 66W Fast Charge.

Don’t miss these amazing deals! Head to the nearest offline stores, kiosks and concept stores and get the vivo V27 Series!

Visit vivo’s official website and its official Shopee, Lazada and TikTok stores for exclusive promos. Follow vivo on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube for more information.