108MP camera, powerful performance and superior design in all-new OPPO Reno8 T 5G, available now

The OPPO Reno8 T 5G implements the brand’s first 108MP Portrait Camera in the Reno Series and also features a 40x Microlens, a 2MP Depth Camera and a 32MP Selfie Camera for an upgraded photography experience throughout.

MANILA, Philippines — OPPO adds a fresh 5G device to its popular Reno series, the OPPO Reno8 T 5G. Featuring an Ultra-Clear Imaging System backed by a 108MP Portrait Camera that delivers high-resolution photos with unprecedented detail, the portrait expert offers an all-new premium look with a Dual Micro-Curved Design, a 120Hz 3D Curved Screen and 3D back cover.

Together with 67W SUPERVOOC fast-charging, a 4,800mAh large battery, Battery Health Engine, ColorOS 13 and more, the OPPO Reno8 T 5G delivers a stylish and powerful daily-use device at the palm of your hand.

By utilizing NonaPixel Plus binning technology which combines nine pixels into one giant pixel to take in as much as light as possible and OPPO’s AI Portrait Super Resolution algorithm, the 108MP Portrait Camera captures ultra-clear, high-resolution and detailed images in any scenario, providing users with more possibilities for cropping and editing.

With up to 40 times magnification, the Microlens also offers exceptional detail for users when exploring the microscopic world beyond the naked eye.

Based on this powerful camera setup, users can also capture professional-grade photos with the OPPO Reno8 T 5G’s full range of portrait features, including Selfie HDR, Bokeh Flare Portrait, Dual-View Video and more.

Refreshed appearance and visual experience

The OPPO Reno8 T 5G offers next-level flagship display featuring a 120Hz 3D curved screen which is found mostly in more premium smartphones.

The 6.7-inch large AMOLED display boasts a 93% screen-to-body ratio and 2.32 mm lower bezel to ensure more user immersion when engaging with any content. The viewing experience is also enhanced thanks to one-billion color display and FHD+ Resolution delivers ultra-realistic colors and extra-clear details, while the AI Adaptive Eye Protection System maintains users’ eye health.

Users can be guaranteed a smooth and responsive screen thanks to the 120Hz Ultra High Refresh Rate and a 120Hz touching sampling rate that can be increased to a 1,000Hz instantaneous sampling rate in certain game scenarios.

The Reno8 T 5G is a durable phone because of a twice-strengthened tempered DT-Star2 protective glass on the front screen that has been put through 23 reliability tests covering five different dimensions. What’s more, each device is subject to more than 320 thorough quality tests and more than 110 extreme reliability tests to ensure maximum durability.

On the back of the device, Reno8 T 5G’s Dual Camera Design features two camera modules placed in a balanced vertical orientation within an elegant oval-shaped decorative panel.

The phone is available in two colors, Sunrise Gold and Midnight Black, and sports the iconic OPPO Glow design to add a shimmering crystal effect to the 3D back cover while keeping it fingerprint-free. Weighing just approximately 171g and measuring about 7.7mm in thickness, the handset provides a lightweight user experience.

Powerful performance

The OPPO Reno8 T 5G also comes with 67W SUPERVOOC fast-charging technology, which means it can get a 100% full charge in just 44 minutes, while a five-minute charge is enough to enjoy 5.59 hours of phone calls or 3.56 hours of videos.

After a full charge, the 4,800mAh large battery can provide up to 389 hours of standby—that’s more than two weeks on a single charge!

On top of this, OPPO’s self-developed Battery Health Engine can extend the Reno8 T 5G’s battery lifespan up to 1,600 charging cycles, which is twice the current industry average. What’s more, Five-Layer Charging Protection ensures that the super-fast charging is even safer to use.

On the performance side, the OPPO Reno8 T 5G is equipped with 8GB RAM and 128GB of storage, which is expandable, thanks to 1TB SD Card. Up to 8GB of additional virtual RAM can also be added using OPPO’s RAM Expansion function to ensure a smooth experience when using multiple apps or memory-heavy apps.

Powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G Mobile Platform, the OPPO Reno8 T 5G delivers powerful and efficient 5G performance for everyday connectivity and comes equipped with Dual Stereo Speakers and Ultra Volume Mode for surround sound with enhanced quality and volume.

The all-round performance of Reno8 T 5G is further complemented by OPPO’s self-developed Dynamic Computing Engine, which ensures a longer stable user experience under heavy computing loads. This long-term fluency has passed the 48-Month Fluency Protection Test in the OPPO Lab, which means users can expect their smartphone to be a smooth and fast performer for four years.

Smart experiences and safety with new ColorOS 13

Preinstalled with the latest ColorOS 13, the OPPO Reno8 T 5G delivers a smart and secure Android experience straight out of the box. Users can now control Spotify through the Smart Always-On Display without having to unlock the phone.

When it comes to privacy, Five-Grade Access Control with a set of easy-to-use features gives users clear control over privacy permissions on the OPPO Reno8 T 5G.

Auto Pixelate can recognize and blur usernames and avatars in chat screenshots with just one tap, and the upgraded Private Safe also provides a higher level of security for password-protected data. Thanks to these features, the phone has been certificated by authoritative third parties such as ISO, TRUSTe and ePrivacy.

Newest 'Portrait Expert' now available

The all-new Portrait Expert, the OPPO Reno8 T 5G, is available now in Sunrise Gold and Midnight Black for P23,999. Head to the nearest OPPO Brand Store or partner dealers nationwide to avail of exclusive freebies with every purchase.

Avail the new OPPO Reno8 T 5G through Globe GPlan 1799 with one-time cash out of P1,200 and also receive a pair of OPPO Enco Buds 2 wireless earbuds.

You can also purchase the OPPO Reno8 T 5G through OPPO Official Stores in Lazada, Shopee and Tiktok Shop. The OPPO Reno8 T 5G will also be available through Smart Signature Plan 999 very soon, so stay tuned!

For more information on the OPPO Reno8 T 5G, its features, and its availability, check out https://www.oppo.com/ph/ or OPPO Philippines’ official social media pages on Facebook, YouTube and TikTok. To get the best care for your OPPO devices, visit your nearest OPPO Care Center or contact us on our website, via Facebook.