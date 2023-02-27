Capture a better you in portrait with the all-new OPPO Reno8 T, available now

Enjoy a 100MP Portrait Camera, premium design and larger storage when you purchase OPPO’s latest Portrait Expert for P18,999 in stores and online

MANILA, Philippines — As more doors filled with opportunities and new experiences open to you this year, make each milestone last as it happens, with OPPO’s newest Portrait Expert, the OPPO Reno8 T.

With amazing upgrades all around, shoot clear portraits and capture your best self this year for unforgettable memories that you will love to look back on and share with the world.

Now available in all OPPO Brand Stores, partner dealers, and online, see life even better than it is with unmatched photography features, bigger storage, better performance and more for only P18,999.

Create lasting memories

As the first Reno series smartphone with a 100MP Portrait Camera, the Reno8 T allows you to picture every special moment, aesthetic fit check, and creative content with clearer details that do not miss a thing.

Highlighting beautiful portraits, its 32MP selfie camera makes you look good in every angle and every snapshot while having lasting memories with people you love. Completing its Triple Camera System, this smartphone is equipped with a 2MP depth camera and a 2MP microlens to bring more life to your captured moments.

The Reno8 T’s depth camera enables you to add a creative blurring or bokeh effect to your snapshots, while the 2MP microlens offers 20x or 40x magnification to spotlight small, fine details that would otherwise be impossible to see by the naked eye.

More than its actual camera features, you can easily level-up your photography skills with a wide range of imaging features such as the AI Portrait Super Resolution, Bokeh Flare Portrait, Selfie HDR, AI Portrait Retouching, to a Flash Snapshot. With all these options, you can easily explore and enjoy endless content possibilities with the all-new OPPO Reno8 T.

Reach maximum levels of creativity

The Reno8 T is built with a cohesive system and performance that easily complements its top-of-the-line 100MP Portrait Camera. Providing you with an 8GB RAM and 256GB ROM that is expandable to an additional 8GB RAM, you can make use of a larger memory that perfectly accommodates a smoother user experience.

With this massive storage, you can create as many memories to mark your highlights of the year, shoot TikTok videos and vlogs, as well as enjoy other types of entertainment without worrying about lags or system errors due to full storage.

While it runs smoothly with large storage, you can maximize the great performance of the OPPO Reno8 T with its 5,000mAh battery that powers the device for all-day use without dying in the middle of an IG-worthy moment.

It also has a 33W SUPERVOOC fast charging capability so you can boost the battery life from 0 to 100% in 67 minutes or a little over an hour. Just enough time for the device to power up in the morning while you get ready for an exciting day ahead.

Make a trendy impression

What makes the all-new OPPO Reno8 T a stunner apart from its internal capabilities and world-class photography features is its unique design. Housing all of its great features are two different colors, designs and finishes that you can choose from.

Opting for a vibrant Sunset Orange color, you can own the one-of-a-kind Fiberglass Leather design of the Reno8 T that offers a premium feel to match your trendy looks and bright memories. On the other hand, the classic color of Midnight Black gives a sleek, timeless look with the remodeled version of the signature OPPO Glow design that is silky-smooth to the touch.

Another great addition to take note of the OPPO Reno8 T design, is the upgraded Orbit Light around the camera module that functions as a notification light with eight different settings with eight choices of colors to choose from. With this, you will never miss a notification even when you are busy experiencing life and making memories through the lens of the OPPO Reno8 T.

Made to stand the test of time, both designs of this smartphone promise a worthy investment. The OPPO Reno8 T has undergone numerous testings to be able to withstand years of use and remain durable after daily handling. It has also been tested specifically for 48-Month Fluency Protection for performance to remain the same from the day of purchase.

Upon unboxing the new smartphone, users will be pleasantly greeted by the latest operating system of OPPO’s technology, the ColorOS13. With Smart Always-On Display, you can conveniently access and manage entertainment such as your favorite tunes without unlocking your screen.

Apart from this, you can also enjoy other special features, such as Screen Translate to easily translate both texts and images to more than 100 languages with a single tap.

Meanwhile, Five Grade Access Control allows you to manage which apps can access your location, camera, microphone and more. The ColorOS13 also gives you the power to censor sensitive information found specifically in screenshots with Auto Pixelate to keep you safe and anonymous when sending information anywhere online.

Grab the all-new OPPO Reno8 T

With upgrades all-around on such a remarkable device, you can turn memorable experiences into lasting memories by getting your hands on the all-new OPPO Reno8 T today!

Visit official OPPO brand stores and ecommerce platforms on Lazada, Shopee and TikTok shop to purchase your next new smartphone for only P18,999.

For more information on the OPPO Reno8 T, its features, and its availability, check out https://www.oppo.com/ph/ or OPPO Philippines’ official social media pages on Facebook, YouTube, and TikTok.

To get the best care for your OPPO devices, visit your nearest OPPO Care Center or contact via website or Facebook.