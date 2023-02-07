^

3 things you can expect in all-new OPPO Reno8 T

February 7, 2023 | 4:00pm
The powerful and all-new "Portrait Expert" is set to deliver all-around upgrades on camera, design and performance, and will be officially introduced on February 8.
MANILA, Philippines — Global smart device brand OPPO will be unveiling a new addition to their Reno Series in the Philippines, the OPPO Reno8 T. The powerful and all-new "Portrait Expert" is set to deliver all-around upgrades on camera, design and performance, and will be officially introduced on February 8.

Here are three things you can expect. 

1. Innovative triple camera system

Capture moments in clear detail with the new Portrait Expert, as the OPPO Reno8 T will be the first Reno series phone to include a 100MP Portrait Camera.

The camera system also features a 32MP Selfie Camera and a 2MP Microlens with 20x or 40x magnification, another first in the Reno Series. With higher MP, OPPO fans can capture their everyday moments in brighter, clearer and more vivid detail.

Meanwhile, the 40x magnification allows users to explore a microscopic world with details remaining as clear as ever.

2. All-new premium feel and stylish design

The upcoming OPPO Reno8 T will continue the brand’s philosophy of producing high-performing smartphones with trendy and elegant designs. Featuring Fiberglass-Leather texture—another first for the Reno Series—a vibrant Sunset Orange hue and rounded edges, the slim, lightweight design offers a premium experience inspired by luxury leather goods.

A Midnight Black variant, featuring the signature OPPO Glow design, will also be available.

The OPPO Reno8 T also features an upgraded Orbit Light, which can be customized based on the user’s color preference.

3. Superior performance for a smooth experience

To give users a smooth and seamless mobile phone experience, OPPO has integrated several improved features. It comes out of the box with the latest ColorOS13, which provides users convenient and user-friendly smart features, as well as security while using their mobile phone.

The OPPO Reno8 T has also been tested to maintain 48-Month Fluency, allowing users to enjoy their Portrait Expert for up to four years without slowing down.

Boosting the all-around entertainment experience, the device comes with flagship dual stereo speakers and Ultra Volume Mode to immerse users in their games and videos.

It also comes with 5,000mAh battery and 33W SUPERVOOC charging technology, which powers up the gadget to 100% in just 67 minutes. Users can also expect 8GB RAM plus 256GB ROM, as well as OPPO’s RAM Expansion technology.

 

Stay tuned to https://www.oppo.com/ph/ or check out OPPO Philippines’ official social media pages on Facebook, YouTube and TikTok for more information.

