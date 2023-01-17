Celebrate 2023 with vivo smartphones and get exclusive freebies at vivo concept stores, kiosks!

The vivo Y35 has a massive 44W Fast Charge with a 5000mAh battery to let you capture those TikTok/Instagram-worthy videos and photos

MANILA, Philippines — The best gadget sale today can be found at vivo!

Following multiple promo announcements, vivo continues to surprise tech lovers with great deals on their latest smartphones. It is never too late to find the best gift for yourself or loved ones to welcome the new year!

What's more, there are additional freebies when you purchase any vivo smartphones below until January 31. To know more about these products, you may visit vivo’s official website or refer to the highlights below.

vivo Y22s

Max out the night with vivo Y22s this New Year Season! The vivo Y22s is powered by 16GB Dynamic RAM with 128GB ROM, expandable up to 1TB.

The vivo Y22s also has a 50MP Super Night Camera to achieve that perfect night shot!

Lastly, the vivo Y22s has a big battery power capacity of 5000mAh that is supported with 18W FastCharge.

vivo Y35

Always on the go? Scared of running out of battery? The vivo Y35 has a massive 44W Fast Charge with a 5000mAh battery to let you capture those TikTok/Instagram-worthy videos and photos!

The vivo Y35 also has 16GB Dynamic RAM and 256GB ROM, 50MP Rear Camera, Audio Booster and Multi Turbo 5.5 for a better gaming experience when using this device.

vivo V25 Series

The Night Portrait Master vivo V25 Series can capture all your new adventures this year anytime and anywhere! It is packed with a 64MP OIS Ultra-Sensing Camera, powerful performance and beautiful color-changing Photochromic 2.0 technology!

There are even a lot more unique features you can find in vivo V25e, vivo V25 and vivo V25 Pro!

Experience immersive entertainment with vivo V25e’s 90Hz Ultra Vision Screen and nonstop binge-watching of your favorite vlogs or series with 256GB + 8GB RAM, 44W Fast Charging. With 32MP Front Portrait Camera, you can also enjoy self-portrait indoor shoots or even vlogging!

Meanwhile, with vivo V25’s Supreme Night Vision, 50MP Eye AF Selfie and 64MP OIS Ultra-Sensing Camera, you can achieve breathtaking images unbothered by any lighting setup.

It has 12GB RAM+256GB ROM(+8GB Extended RAM) that can store all your photos and videos and boasts a 120Hz Refresh Rate and 6nm Flagship Processor that can power your mobile experience.

If you want a more advanced experience, check out the vivo V25 Pro which is loaded with lots of flagship features that can support all your needs. It also has 66W fast charging, 12GB RAM and 256GB ROM to last you long enough to get through days of adventures.

Other than the listed smartphones above, vivo Accessories and IOT devices also come with free vivo caps or premium water bottles.

This limited offer is available when purchasing at vivo concepts, exhibits and kiosks in Metropoint Pasay, Cash and Carry, Glorietta, Century Mall, Xentro Mall Sta. Ana, Lucky Chinatown, Waltermart Sucat, SM Muntinlupa, SM Center Pasig, Ayala Feliz, Fishermall QC, SM North Edsa, Trinoma, SM Valenzuela, Ayala Fairview Terraces and SM Sangandaan.





