vivo phones to watch out for this 2023

Rumor has it that some of vivo’s soon-to-launch smartphones this 2023 may include the next variant in vivo’s V smartphone line, the vivo V27 series; the newest model in vivo’s X series, the vivo X90 Series; the upgraded and premium vivo Y35 5G and its follow up, the vivo Y36.

MANILA, Philippines — New year, new you, new phone.

What better way to celebrate this new year than with a new device to accompany you in all your 2023 adventures? Whether you’re looking to accomplish more goals or document little wholesome moments, vivo can offer you a device that’ll help make 2023 your best year yet.

After the successful launches of its smartphones in 2022, vivo is sure to deliver exciting new gadgets for fans to look forward to this year.

Here’s what we know so far about these awesome new devices!

New phones for the new year

Known to lead the industry with smartphones that have powerful and advanced features, vivo is adding the vivo V27 Series to its lineup this year for its loyal fans.

Features that many loved with the vivo V25 Series such as the Photochromic Technology, will be loved even more with this new addition as it also holds upgraded specifications—a bigger storage, a more reliable battery, new eye-catching colorways, and more.

When it comes to mobile photography, fans can certainly expect nothing less than a camera powerhouse from vivo and many forecast that the brand is delivering another top-notch camera set-up in this new model.

The vivo V27 Series is said to offer upgraded night mode photography and videography that guarantees to give outstanding portraits and selfies.

Fans of the vivo X80 last year might already be on the edge of their seats now because the series’ successor, the vivo X90 series, is said to come out next year. The vivo X90 Series is expected to continue including ZEISS imaging capabilities in its cameras for professional-grade photos and immersive videos– ideal for capturing all your best memories in 2023.

The #QuickAsAFlash vivo Y35 which impressed many users for its quick as a flash charging capabilities and operations is also rumored to have a new variant, the vivo Y35 5G. With 5G network capabilities, the vivo Y35 5G is predicted to deliver an even smoother experience, faster connection, and stress and lag-free operations.

Apart from vivo Y35 5G's upgrade, another Y series smartphone is speculated to be launched by vivo next year – the vivo Y36, which is believed to have a slightly bigger design and display than its predecessor.

These smartphones, and possibly more, will be made available in different yet competitive price ranges to cater to vivo’s loyal fans and potential users. Whatever your endeavors are this 2023, there is definitely a vivo smartphone perfect to keep you company as you work on reaching your goals and resolutions.

