^

Gadgets

vivo phones to watch out for this 2023

Philstar.com
January 5, 2023 | 9:30am
vivo phones to watch out for this 2023
Rumor has it that some of vivo’s soon-to-launch smartphones this 2023 may include the next variant in vivo’s V smartphone line, the vivo V27 series; the newest model in vivo’s X series, the vivo X90 Series; the upgraded and premium vivo Y35 5G and its follow up, the vivo Y36.
Photo Release

MANILA, Philippines — New year, new you, new phone.

What better way to celebrate this new year than with a new device to accompany you in all your 2023 adventures? Whether you’re looking to accomplish more goals or document little wholesome moments, vivo can offer you a device that’ll help make 2023 your best year yet. 

After the successful launches of its smartphones in 2022, vivo is sure to deliver exciting new gadgets for fans to look forward to this year.

Rumor has it that some of vivo’s soon-to-launch smartphones this 2023 may include the next variant in vivo’s V smartphone line, the vivo V27 series; the newest model in vivo’s X series, the vivo X90 Series; the upgraded and premium vivo Y35 5G and its follow up, the vivo Y36.

Here’s what we know so far about these awesome new devices!

New phones for the new year 

Known to lead the industry with smartphones that have powerful and advanced features, vivo is adding the vivo V27 Series to its lineup this year for its loyal fans.

Features that many loved with the vivo V25 Series such as the Photochromic Technology, will be loved even more with this new addition as it also holds upgraded specifications—a bigger storage, a more reliable battery, new eye-catching colorways, and more.

When it comes to mobile photography, fans can certainly expect nothing less than a camera powerhouse from vivo and many forecast that the brand is delivering another top-notch camera set-up in this new model.

The vivo V27 Series is said to offer upgraded night mode photography and videography that guarantees to give outstanding portraits and selfies.

Fans of the vivo X80 last year might already be on the edge of their seats now because the series’ successor, the vivo X90 series, is said to come out next year. The vivo X90 Series is expected to continue including ZEISS imaging capabilities in its cameras for professional-grade photos and immersive videos– ideal for capturing all your best memories in 2023. 

The #QuickAsAFlash vivo Y35 which impressed many users for its quick as a flash charging capabilities and operations is also rumored to have a new variant, the vivo Y35 5G. With 5G network capabilities, the vivo Y35 5G is predicted to deliver an even smoother experience, faster connection, and stress and lag-free operations. 

Apart from vivo Y35 5G's upgrade, another Y series smartphone is speculated to be launched by vivo next year – the vivo Y36, which is believed to have a slightly bigger design and display than its predecessor.

These smartphones, and possibly more, will be made available in different yet competitive price ranges to cater to vivo’s loyal fans and potential users. Whatever your endeavors are this 2023, there is definitely a vivo smartphone perfect to keep you company as you work on reaching your goals and resolutions.

All smartphones in vivo’s current lineup are available for purchase at vivo’s concept stores nationwide. Make a gadget upgrade now and catch the last stretch of the Paskong La vivo Loca Giveaway Festival until January 31 for a chance to score special prizes.

 

Visit vivo’s official website to learn more about its running promos for the holidays. You may also check out vivo’s official Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube pages.

NEW YEAR

SMARTPHONE

VIVO
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Smart Infinity introduces iPhone 14 Pro Max, Pro at Limited Edition exclusive trunk show
6 days ago

Smart Infinity introduces iPhone 14 Pro Max, Pro at Limited Edition exclusive trunk show

6 days ago
The trunk show, held at the Warehouse 17B of LaFuerza Compound in Makati City, showcased the iPhone 14 Pro Max and iPhone...
Gadgets
fbtw
ASUS puts incredible innovation in new Zenbook, launches world's first 17.3" foldable OLED laptop
Sponsored
12 days ago

ASUS puts incredible innovation in new Zenbook, launches world's first 17.3" foldable OLED laptop

12 days ago
Zenbook 17 Fold OLED has received multiple accolades, including the prestigious iF Design, Red Dt Design Awards and TIME Magazine's...
Gadgets
fbtw
Make memorable Simbang Gabi and Noche Buena moments with vivo smartphones
Sponsored
December 19, 2022 - 10:49am

Make memorable Simbang Gabi and Noche Buena moments with vivo smartphones

December 19, 2022 - 10:49am
From taking phenomenal photos and videos to multitasking during holiday preparations without interruptions, the vivo V25 Series,...
Gadgets
fbtw
REVIEW: Why OPPO A77s might just be your next 13th-month pay &lsquo;budol&rsquo;
Sponsored
December 13, 2022 - 4:33pm

REVIEW: Why OPPO A77s might just be your next 13th-month pay ‘budol’

By Jap Tobias | December 13, 2022 - 4:33pm
Your money, your rules! But the new OPPO A77s is certainly a 'budol' to consider!
Gadgets
fbtw
vivo announces big Christmas offers for Y02, Y01 models &ndash; now only for P4,999!
Sponsored
December 13, 2022 - 9:00am

vivo announces big Christmas offers for Y02, Y01 models – now only for P4,999!

December 13, 2022 - 9:00am
vivo Philippines wants to continuously spread the Christmas cheer this season. Until Jan. 31, 2023, the vivo Y02 and vivo...
Gadgets
fbtw
Holiday gift guide: 9 HONOR gadgets to upgrade your lifestyle
Sponsored
December 6, 2022 - 11:28am

Holiday gift guide: 9 HONOR gadgets to upgrade your lifestyle

December 6, 2022 - 11:28am
Buy your favorite HONOR products at HONOR kiosks and physical stores, or via LAZADA and Shopee!
Gadgets
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with