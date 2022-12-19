^

Make memorable Simbang Gabi and Noche Buena moments with vivo smartphones

December 19, 2022
Make memorable Simbang Gabi and Noche Buena moments with vivo smartphones
From taking phenomenal photos and videos to multitasking during holiday preparations without interruptions, the vivo V25 Series, vivo Y16 and vivo Y35 are the perfect tools to help you.
MANILA, Philippines — Simbang gabi and Noche Buena are two of Filipinos’ most widely practiced traditions during Christmas. Both activities highlight a holy and festive atmosphere and the importance of celebrating the season with our loved ones. It is during these times that we create a lot of special memories—ones that make up most of our stories when chatting with classmates or co-workers after the holidays.

To everyone who wants to spontaneously create wonderful once-a-year moments with family and friends and digitally keep such memories alive for the longest time, vivo got your back!

From taking phenomenal photos and videos to multitasking during holiday preparations without interruptions, the vivo V25 Series, vivo Y16 and vivo Y35 are the perfect tools to help you.

Stunning visuals before the crack of dawn

Churches during simbang gabi always have the most beautiful lanterns, Christmas light decorations and nativity scenes. But it will be disappointing if you cannot capture these in their most beautiful forms – with accurate colors, optimal brightness and sharp image quality.

Good thing the #NightPortraitMaster vivo V25 series is here to make all your simbang gabi moments appear astonishing in photos and videos! The vivo V25 Pro has a 64 MP OIS ultra-sensing camera with extreme night vision which ensures that the darkness wouldn’t steal your chance to save and share stunning photos on social media.

Taking portraits is a must for everyone who wants to remember their simbang gabi experiences. Show your devotion and eagerness to complete all nine masses by documenting them using the vivo V25 Pro.

Its Super Night Mode feature gets rid of overexposed dark faces and backgrounds in heavily backlit scenes. It also helps eliminate stray lights and creates a high contrast level for every photo captured when the sun is yet to rise.

Aside from photos, videos are also a good way to document your bibingka and puto bumbong sessions after the early morning mass and the vivo 25 Pro’s Super Night Mode for videos is perfect for that. It has an O+E stabilization feature that creates videos with reduced noise and more authentic quality even in low lighting.

Planning for holiday get-togethers without hold-ups

One of the things we look forward to every holiday season is eating during Noche Buena with the family. Whether small or extravagant, celebrating with our loved ones through food is always a part of our holiday plans. And Christmas dinner preparations can actually be done more smoothly with the help of a powerful and capable smartphone device such as the vivo Y16. 

All will agree that every #MemoryisPriceless during the holidays. With its big 4GB + 128GB capacity storage with 1TB expandable RAM and a 5,000 mAh large battery, the vivo Y16 is one smartphone that you can depend on during this season and beyond.

There would be no worries about running out of space or battery after downloading cooking recipe files or watching cooking tutorial videos to prepare your family’s favorite dishes. With the help of vivo Y16’s large memory and long-lasting power, you can make greater memories with well-prepared food.

A slow and lagging phone is also a big no for busy people who cannot avoid the digital holiday rush. They need a high-performing mobile device since they search online for the best gifts, chat with loved ones on different social media platforms to ask for their wishlists and do last-minute shopping on e-commerce applications simultaneously.

Packed with 256GB massive storage, the vivo Y35 is perfect for multitaskers as it can help run multiple large-scale applications quickly and smoothly without lags and crashes. Additionally, the #QuickAsAFlash vivo Y35 also prides itself on having a 44W FastCharge—a perfect feature for those hurrying to buy gifts and checking out items in their shopping carts before holiday promos end.

With its fast-charging technology, busy people won’t have to wait for a long time before their device powers up sufficiently so they can continue chasing discounts in online shops for only P14,999.

The vivo V25 series, vivo Y16 and vivo Y35 are now available nationwide in all vivo kiosks and concept stores. You can also make the holidays more exciting through Paskong La vivo Loca, vivo’s Christmas giveaway festival.

Join by purchasing any participating vivo smartphone model until January 31, 2023. You can also check out the “slim yet powerful” vivo Y02, the latest addition to the Y series line-up

 

Visit vivo’s official website and follow their social media accounts on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube for more information.

Make memorable Simbang Gabi and Noche Buena moments with vivo smartphones
Make memorable Simbang Gabi and Noche Buena moments with vivo smartphones

From taking phenomenal photos and videos to multitasking during holiday preparations without interruptions, the vivo V25 Series,...
