Holiday gift guide: 9 HONOR gadgets to upgrade your lifestyle

HO! HO! HO! HONOR brings you its top gadgets that are perfect for Kris Kringle!

MANILA, Philippines — While many of us are already looking for perfect gifts for our loved ones this coming Christmas season, we know it can be quite overwhelming. Luckily, we have our reliable tech products that really suit everyone’s lifestyle needs.

This coming holiday season, HONOR, the leading global provider of smart devices, answers our worries about what to perfectly give to our loved ones and friends!

Ultimate vlogging experience

If your loved one loves doing video content and wants to be a content creator someday, HONOR 70 5G is the most ideal present for them!

HONOR 70 5G is the first camera phone to use the latest camera sensor of Sony, the Sony IMX800 Super Sensing Dual Main Camera with Solo Cut Mode for vlogging.

Until December 31, you can get the HONOR 70 5G at its retail price P26,990 with FREE Band 6 worth P1,999.

Freebies will be given to the first 200 walk-in buyers on any HONOR kiosks nationwide.

Enhance your photography skills with magic

If your loved one is a photo enthusiast or wanderer who loves capturing the best moments of their lives, HONOR Magic4 Pro is the perfect gift idea for them!

The HONOR Magic4 Pro introduces one of the most powerful and versatile camera systems on an HONOR smartphone to date. It has a 50MP wide camera with a customized 7P Lens, a 50MP ultra-Wide Camera, a 64MP Periscope Telephoto Camera, Flicker Sensor and an additional brand-new custom-made image processor.

Running the latest Magic UI 6.0 based on Android 12, the HONOR Magic4 Pro supports a range of HONOR signature smart life features. The device is also compatible to do multi-screen collaboration and seamless interconnectivity features with HONOR laptops and tablets.

Available in Black and Cyan colors, the HONOR Magic4 Pro is priced at P52,990.

Enjoy fitness and healthier lifestyle

To be fit is a lifetime commitment. It is a fact that when you live an active lifestyle, it radiates wonders to your everyday aura, productivity and overall well-being. If your loved one is into fitness and wellness, why not give them an HONOR Watch GS 3 or HONOR Band 6?

HONOR Watch GS3 supports more than 100 workout modes such as walking, swimming, cycling and more. It can automatically detect and show you what workout mode you are doing. It can also easily track your calorie count, heart rate, and blood oxygen level. The battery lasts around two weeks allowing users to enjoy the full benefits of a better lifestyle.

On the other hand, HONOR Band 6 has a large selection of 95 workout modes to track your physical exercises. Even if you want to exercise underwater, HONOR Band 6 will precisely record your performance for reference.

Long-lasting Xperience

When we are doing a lot of tasks and we are always on the go, it is a must-have that our phone is powered fully to last the day long.

The X series boasts SuperCharge feature. HONOR X7 and X8 have 5,000mAh High-Capacity Battery with 22.5W HONOR SuperCharge for all-day connectivity and productivity.

Available in Midnight Black, Ocean Blue, and Titanium Silver, the HONOR X7 is priced at P9,990. Meanwhile, HONOR X8 is priced at P12,990 with free HONOR Band 6 to first 200 walk-in customers at HONOR kiosks nationwide, until supplies last.

Meanwhile, HONOR X9 boasts a 4,600 mAh battery with 66W Supercharge that charges 50% full in 15 minutes. HONOR X9 debuts at P14,990 in Midnight Black and Ocean Blue colors.

Lastly, HONOR X6 is priced at P7,490 available in Titanium Silver and Midnight Black.

Promoting productivity, upgrading learning efficiency

For those who prefer to keep things light, there’s also the HONOR Pad 8 priced at P17,990. If your loved one is fond of binge-watching series or movies on Netflix and Disney+, this is the perfect gift for them! HONOR Pad 8 comes with an eight-speaker stereo surround sound that gives you a better listening experience.

This tablet also supports multi-screen collaboration. It interacts with your mobile phone on the same screen, letting you seamlessly drag and drop photos and videos, making it easy to collaborate on the same files.

