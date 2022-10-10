Capture lifeâ€™s best moments and nightâ€™s striking colors with vivo V25 Series

Capture life’s best moments and night’s striking colors with vivo V25 Series

For those searching for smartphones with advanced camera features, look no further because vivo's latest flagship-level smartphones, the vivo V25 Series, can surely take your snapshot game to the next level.

MANILA, Philippines — Gone are the days when only people with professional cameras could take photographs of any event, moment and subject. Today, anyone with a smartphone can capture anything in a snap.

Here are the top features of vivo's #NightPortraitMaster—the vivo V25 Series—that will help you capture life's best moments in finer detail, from sunup to sundown.

64MP Main Camera

Since the release of vivo V25 Series, the brand has been highlighting the device's 64MP HD ultra-sensing lens. And why not?

This feature produces brilliant images and videos and supports Optical Image Stabilization (OIS), allowing users to shoot steadier footage and improve low-light camera performance.

What's even nicer is that you can combine the OIS hardware with EIS software algorithm to achieve Hybrid Image Stabilization that helps you shoot every detail and color of the night with spectacular stability.

Bokeh Flair Portrait

For sure, one of the reasons why you photograph your life's memorable moments is to be able to relive and vividly recall them in the future.

The vivo V25 Series has a dynamic portrait feature that allows whatever life scenarios or whoever you photograph to stand out. It blurs out the background to give you state-of-the-art portraits, even in poor-lit conditions.

Real-Time Extreme Night Vision

Low-light settings shouldn't stop you from immortalizing and documenting moments you want to keep for a lifetime.

Thus, vivo has equipped the vivo V25 Series' high-end variant, the vivo V25 Pro, with advanced night camera features to allow you to capture night scenes in stunning detail. It supports Real-Time Extreme Night Vision, which improves brightness and reduces unwanted noise, giving you crisp and clear night portraits.

With this feature, you can preview your night shot and adjust the image brightness level and exposure intensity to capture the night's highlights the way you want.

Super Night Algorithm

Another dependable night feature of the vivo V25 Pro is its Super Night Algorithm that accurately restores the night colors, giving you clear and true-to-life night shots—thanks to the RAW HDR 3.0 algorithm incorporated in this feature.

So whether you’re up for some sundown stroll documentation or simply want to photograph the beauty of the night sky, trust that the colors and purity of your subject are well captured.

Time-Lapse

Although widely loved by photographers around the world, time-lapse isn't always easy to achieve as it often needs professional equipment.

As a mobile photography innovator, vivo ensures that users enjoy the vivo V25 Pro and vivo V25 built-in time-lapse. Hence, vivo has replaced the frame extraction method used in most smartphones with a new photo sequencing method, improving the dynamic range, performance in low light and overall image quality of time-lapse footage.

Now, you can easily create stunning videos of a city transitioning from day to night and night to day with just one tap.

Eye AF Selfie

Portraits taken via the vivo V25 Series front lens won't also compromise your photo quality as vivo ensures that the device's front and rear cameras capture images in sharp detail.

vivo equipped the vivo V25 Series with the 32 MP Eye AF Selfie (vivo V25 Pro) and 50MP Eye AF Selfie (vivo V25) that provide you with a wide array of filters, enhancing your overall selfie texture.

The vivo V25 Series advanced AutoFocus technology also comes with an upgraded Natural HD Portrait which delivers detail-rich selfies and portraits.

Now available nationwide, the vivo V25 Pro is priced at P29,999 while the vivo V25 and the vivo V25e sell at P23,999 and P17,999, respectively. Purchase the V25 Series via vivo’s official website, Shopee, Lazada and all vivo stores and kiosks.

