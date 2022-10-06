Score lots of freebies and discounts on vivo 10.10 Sale

The latest and best-selling vivo smartphones and devices are going to be available with up to P1,000 discount plus freebies on vivo’s official website, official Shopee and Lazada stores from October 10 to 14.

MANILA, Philippines — vivo announced its amazing 10.10 deals where customers can enjoy markdowns and lots of freebies!

Time for upgrades

The vivo Y35, with an original price of P14,999, will be available at a reduced price of P14,797 with free sim card and TWS earbuds. vivo Y35 is equipped with 44W fast charging power and next-level internal performance.

Claim #MemoryIsPriceless with vivo Y16! It has an enormous storage which allows for continuously creating and saving memories without the fear of running out of space. It will be available at a discounted price of P7,959 on 64GB variant and P8,459 on 128GB variant with a free sim card and FOOMEE QA05.

For those in search of a functional yet highly portable smartphone, the slim-yet-powerful, vivo Y02s fits you right! It has a 5,000mah battery life that satisfies daily requirements and is beautifully crafted, offering a comfortable grip of 8mm thin that weighs at only 188g. Get it at a special price of P6,479 that comes with a free sim card and a FOOMEE QA05.

Get the turbocharged power and efficiency you deserve with vivo T Series with up to P300 discount plus freebies! vivo T1 5G and T1x are packed with impressive features to deliver exceptional performance that can support you with your daily routine.

Start your holiday shopping

You may now start shopping for yourself and your loved ones as vivo’s top selling smartphones will also join the sale festivals! Enjoy huge discounts on Y01, Y15s, Y15A, Y21T, Y33s, Y73, Y76 5G, V23e and V23 5G with participating freebies.

Aside from thrilling discounts on different smartphones and mobile accessories, vivo will also be offering other freebies such as Sim cards, Premium Tumblers, TWS wireless earbuds, 2-in-1 Clock Speaker, BT Neckband, wired headphones and wireless chargers during the 10.10 super sale.

Save the date and make sure not to miss these exciting deals by visiting Lazada, Shopee and vivo’s website on October 10 to 14!

