vivo elevates mobile night photography with the vivo V25 Series, now available in the Philippines

MANILA, Philippines — vivo asserts its position as a mobile photography master with the launch of the vivo V25 series that showcases outstanding night photography specs, stunning color-changing capability and other noteworthy aspects that are essential to Gen Zs and Millennials.

Get to know the newest V series: the vivo V25 Pro, vivo V25, and vivo V25e and be amazed by the devices’ premium specs. The vivo V25 and vivo V25e will be available via vivo’s official online stores nationwide starting September 24, while the vivo V25 Pro can be purchased online starting October 1.

Eye-catching color changes meet the eye

Photochromic 2.0 is an amazing color-changing innovation that is uniquely vivo and the vivo V25 series are the only smartphones in the industry to make use of this technology. Because of light molecular material (widely used in high-tech products like microscope optical storage devices and biological targeting agents), the colors of these mobile phones change after being exposed to sunlight or UV light.

Elevate your style and choose among the many color-changing options the V series has to offer. The vivo V25 Pro comes in Surfing Blue (Photochromatic 2.0 enabled) and Starlight Black, while the vivo V25 and V25e are available in Sunrise Gold (Photochromatic 2.0 enabled) and Diamond Black.

Enhanced night photography

Flexing photos and videos on social media is the new norm for most people these days. This is why many have become more meticulous and aware of their smartphones’ capability to capture images in various scenarios and lighting situations.

Taking this to heart, the #NightPortraitMaster vivo V25 series was made with upgraded camera hardware and capacities designed for nighttime shooting.

With the vivo V25 series, you can bid noisy and underexposed photos farewell and say hello to gloriously captured and vivid pictures. As a night vision device, the vivo V25 Pro offers a 64MP OIS Ultra-Sensing rear camera with extreme night vision, an 8MP Super Wide-Angle camera and a 2MP Super Macro camera.

The high-definition main camera features a cutting-edge high-precision OIS module to offer you clearer and steadier videos against jitter and boost image brightness and quality in low light.

Get that woke up like this freshness because the vivo V25 Pro also provides a superior photography experience with its 32MP Eye AF Selfie camera + Eye Autofocus. It also has an AI HD Algorithm that improves face clarity and image quality and 4K Video + Natural Portrait which enables face beauty filters like skin polish and skin tone adjustment.

Other photography features include Multi-Style Portrait, Motion Blur, Vlog Movie, Beauty Mode and Portrait Mode so you can capture photos and videos proudly like a pro.

Living up to its name as the #NightPortraitMaster, the vivo V25 Pro boasts exceptional night photography capabilities. It has a Super Night Portrait feature which allows users to take clear portraits even in low light, with a bokeh that blends seamlessly with the background.

To perfectly capture motion even in low light scenarios, the vivo 25 Pro has a Super Night Video feature which guarantees crisp, bright and clear videos even when it’s dark.

The vivo V25 and the vivo V25e both banner the same 64MP OIS Ultra-Sensing rear camera that offers O+E Stabilization System. These help ensure stability and smoothness between single-frame and multi-frame shots to eliminate the user’s worries about shaky or blurry photos and videos.

On top of these incredible camera specs, the vivo V25 also provides a 50MP front camera that tracks how you move, keeps you in sharp focus and freezes all the vibrant details, thanks to its high-resolution sensor and Auto Focus.

Optimum battery life

With the vivo V25 Pro’s huge 4,830 mAh battery, you can binge-watch your favorite Netflix series for up to 17 hours, sing and dance your heart out with its 14 hours of music playback or brag about your victory with friends for an uninterrupted 8 hours of intense gameplay.

With its impressive 66W Fast Charge capability, you can easily go from 0 to 40% in 15 minutes and up to 71% in 30 minutes so you can continue all the fun quick and easy.

The vivo V25 and the vivo V25e, on the other hand, come with a 4,500 mAh battery and 44W Fast Charge feature which powers up from 0 to around 60% in just 30 minutes.

Powerful performance

When you are switching between multiple apps or graphics-intensive games, your phone needs sufficient RAM to boost the experience. The vivo V25 Pro carries the extended RAM 3.0 feature which boasts a 12GB + 256GB+1TB memory expansion storage and is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1300.

This innovation will ensure smoother, faster and more stable performance despite having multiple apps running in the background.

The other variants in the series, the vivo V25 and the vivo V25e, both have 8GB RAM + 256GB ROM capacity. As for their processors, the vivo V25 uses MediaTek Dimensity 900 while the vivo v25e carries MediaTek Helio G99.

Both the vivo V25 and vivo V25e also have a 6nm energy-save chip that can deliver excellent battery performance even after heavy use.

Worry no more about lagging behind because these improved specs greatly contribute to the speed, user experience, battery efficiency and overall smooth performance of the new vivo V25 series.

Availability

Captivating everyone’s eyes for beauty, performance and features that deliver incredibly breathtaking night photos and videos, the vivo V25 series truly captures the beautiful world we live in.

Thanks to the innovations and improvements employed in these smartphones, you can now get to have an enhanced night photography experience and groundbreaking color-changing capability, among other wonderful aspects that continue to push the boundaries of creativity, practicality and technology.

The vivo V25 Pro is priced at P29,999 while the vivo V25 and the vivo V25e sell at P23,999 and P17,999, respectively. For Filipino fans who want to avail of the vivo V25 Series, order is now ongoing for vivo V25e, vivo V25 and vivo V25 Pro via vivo website, Shopee and Lazada.

Users can also purchase the vivo V25 series via all vivo stores and kiosks nationwide. SIM card and TWS voguards are also up for grabs for the first buyers of vivo V25, while vivo V25 early buyers will get a sim card, clock speaker and BT Neck Band.

Meanwhile, those who will purchase the vivo V25 Pro will have a free sim card, Havit 113A and a clock speaker until supplies last.

To delve deeper into the vivo V25 series, follow the official social media accounts of vivo Philippines: Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.