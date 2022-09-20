Brand Dreame introduces latest wet and dry vacuum for your home

An upgraded version of the highly in-demand H11 Max, H12 features the same premium cordless design with an added edge cleaning feature.

MANILA, Philippines — Since early 2020, the world had to adapt to living in a pandemic. Regularly disinfecting our homes, which for some have also been converted into our personal makeshift office spaces, is a must.

Dirty homes can be a breeding ground for bacteria and viruses. Cleaning surfaces and floors the traditional way with a broom or a floor mop has proved to be effective. However, tough floor stains and wet spills are an entirely different story.

As we transition to a more modern and efficient way of living, a trusted vacuum cleaner is every household’s best friend.

A quality piece does not need to be expensive. This is where Dreame comes in, sharing the #DreameLife experience.

Established in 2015, Dreame has led the innovation of producing high-performance vacuum cleaners by leveraging astrodynamics technology. Every year, this vacuum brand always surprises with state-of-the-art quality home cleaning essentials.

Just last month, Dreame unveiled an innovative new model in the H12 Wet and Dry Vacuum. An upgraded version of the highly in-demand H11 Max, H12 features the same premium cordless design with an added edge cleaning feature. Assembly and start-up are easy! Just connect and click to lock, fill the clean water tank and you’re good to go.

H12 features instant access to auto, suction and self-clean modes for a smooth vacuum experience. The handle contains the buttons for power, cleaning modes and self-clean, while the main unit houses the clean and dirty water tank.

Photo Release H12’s ability to vacuum, mop and handle wet and dry mess at the same time is exceptional, providing perfect floor cleaning efficiency to finish tedious chores in seconds.

Around the panel, an elegant LED light flashes different colors and displays helpful notifications. Clear voice prompts also help deliver a better experience, especially to new users of this kind of cleaning technology.

H12’s ability to vacuum, mop and handle wet and dry mess at the same time is exceptional, providing perfect floor cleaning efficiency to finish tedious chores in seconds. Smart dirt detection conveniently controls power as part of its automation features. Edge cleaning is convenient in passing under baseboards, corners and other hard-to-reach areas for an all-around clean.

Lastly, when placed back at the dock, self-cleaning can be activated using clean water to wash off dirt from the main roller brush to avoid cross-contamination. Waste disposal is easy as dirty water is collected in a separate tank. H12 also comes in with a free floor cleaner, one extra filter and a main roller brush, each guaranteed to last for over six months.

A vacuum cleaner is a great investment that saves you time and energy to do more important things. With a Dreame vacuum, you can definitely get your investment’s worth in terms of function, efficiency and style.

As part of its mission, Dreame strives to bring a cleaner personal space and improve every Filipino’s quality of life one home at a time.

To purchase your ideal vacuum at Dreame, visit SM MOA Square or online via Dreame’s official stores in Shopee and Lazada and enjoy the best deals.